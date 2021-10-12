SUNRISE SUMMIT – Five senior girls including, Jocelyn Dixon, Kaelyn Knight, Taylor Kirk, Camryn Downs and Hailey Evans were honored last Tuesday for their contributions to the program over the last several years.
“It’s an incredible group,” said coach Troy Crane.
“Not only as soccer players but as far as their character and who they are as people. Probably the best I have had as a whole entire unit. They are stand-up individuals.”
Senior ceremonies happened after the girls went out and dominated Frankfort 6-1, to sweep the season series.
Cam Downs was thrilled to beat Frankfort but still had some strong emotions about the evening.
“It’s bittersweet, because you know you won’t be playing the sport you played your whole life,” said Downs.
“But overall it felt good, I had a good 4 years.”
“It means a lot because everyone was there to support us,” said Hailey Evans.
Led by Evans, the Trojan defense was once again formidable against the Falcons.
“You just can’t replace experience,” explained Crane when referring to the importance of Evans on the defensive line.
“She has played 60-some games in her career and she is able to communicate that with the younger girls and share experiences with them. She leads by working hard.”
Statistically for Hampshire, Kaelyn Knight banged home a pair of goals to lead all scorers, while Annie Keckley, Izzy Blomquist, Jaleigh Dixon and Nevaeh Church each added a goal.
“The Chef” Izzy Blomquist continued to serve up excellent scoring opportunities finishing with 2 assists on the game. Blomquist has 18 assists so far this season, more than doubling any other player on the team.
Kaelyn Knight matched her 2 goals with 2 assists of her own against the Falcons, while senior Taylor Kirk earned her 1st assist of the season, appropriately on senior night.
The Trojans (8-5-3) have a pivotal game on Thursday, Oct. 14, on the road against Washington starting at 7 p.m.
Boys
Prior to kickoff last Thursday, the Trojan boys soccer squad honored their senior class: Triston Timbrook, Colin Hott and Gentry Shockey.
“This senior class means a lot as I have been coaching 2 of the 3 seniors forever through travel soccer,” said head coach Robby Hott referring to Gentry Shockey and his son Colin.
“Then there is Triston who always has a fantastic attitude and always brings the energy on the back line.”
This senior class has accomplished something not done on the soccer pitch since 2007, beating a class AAA team from the eastern panhandle.
“They definitely helped build the program and the team to what we hope it can be,” said Hott.
Shortly after senior night festivities, the game against Frankfort kicked off.
The Falcons wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Frankfort’s Hayden Whetsel tallied an unassisted goal at the 32:10 mark of the 1st half. The Falcons held the 1-goal advantage for the next 72 minutes, and escaped Sunrise Summit with a win.
Hampshire’s best chance of scoring came when Jordan Gray sent a beautiful header flying by the Falcon defense, but the ball barely missed the net.
“We weren’t winning the ball high like we have been doing,” coach Hott pointed out as why the Trojans struggled to score.
After beating Frankfort 2-1 earlier this season in Short Gap, the two teams split the season series.
The Trojans headed to Cumberland on Thursday and got shutout by Fort Hill 4-0.
Hampshire is back in action this week with a big game against sectional rival Washington on Thursday, Oct. 14, starting at 7 p.m. on Sunrise Summit. ο
