Credit Hampshire’s 6 seniors for its 8-game winning streak
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with an 11-4 overall record, putting together an 8-game winning streak to cap off the season.
In addition to their impressive winning streak, the Trojans swept their sectional opponents (Berkeley Springs, Keyser and Trinity) 5-0 to secure home court advantage throughout the Section 2 Region 1 playoffs.
“The kids are clicking and gelling together,” said coach Danny Alkire.
“Week in and week out kids are buying more into their role and trusting each other.”
Although the Trojans win and lose as a team, the heartbeat of the 2021 squad is the outstanding camaraderie and commitment from the senior class.
When the Trojans win, it's a Hampshire senior that keys the victory. There’s “Smooth” Drew Keckley who is the cool, calm and consistent pony that leads Hampshire in scoring. There’s the athletic talents of Trevor Sardo who is willing to play physical on both ends of the court with a nice stroke from deep. Or perhaps it might be the spark plug Carter Smith, who comes off the bench and injects fuel to the court and lights up the scoreboard. Don’t overlook the feisty in-your-face dude on defense known as Damon Steinmetz who will attack any loose ball. If you need power in the paint, then Christian Hicks is your man. The monster down low loves to physically pummel anyone driving the lane. Or perhaps you prefer defensive prowess with elite hops. Look no further than Mikhi Anderson to inject lightning to the atmosphere with a dunk or a steal. If the Trojans are to capture their 1st sectional title since 2013, these 6 seniors will be the reason why.
Juniors, Zack Hill and Alex Hott, will be solid contributors on the floor as well, which makes this Trojan team experienced and talented.
The sectional semifinal game between Hampshire and Keyser will take place tonight on Sunrise Summit with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. If the Trojans defeat Keyser for the 3rd time this season, they will play the winner of the Trinity vs. Berkeley Springs game on Friday, April 23, at Hampshire High.
If the Trojans win the sectional championship on Friday night, they will host a home game next Tuesday, April 27, against the sectional loser from Region 1 Section 1.
“Get to states,” repeated Alkire as the goal for this season.
If the Trojans are able to achieve Coach Alkire’s goal, it will be the 1st time in school history.
