Larry See

The pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup for 2023 continues on Tuesday, July 18, when we travel to Preston Country Club for the fourth of our six qualifiers. Preston Country Club is located at 1 Camp Dawson Road in Kingwood. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $30, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1 p.m.

The format for the competition is the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.