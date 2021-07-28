50 years ago
The Winchester Speedway lived up to its nickname “The Action Track” Saturday night with Dick Warrenfeltz, of Hagerstown, Md., winning the late model feature and Ralph Davis of Winchester, Va., winning the hare feature. In the late model feature we saw five different leaders add two costly yellow flags, one of which brought out the red flag.
Charlie Miller jumped out front of the field of 18 cars and led laps 1-9. Red Nininger led laps 9-16 with Sam Nally out front on laps 17 through 20. Warrenfeltz charged to the front on lap 21 and held it until the checkered flag. This was his first win of the season at Winchester.
40 years ago
The Moorefield Pen-Mar baseball team traveled to Pennsylvania on Saturday to tangle with the league leading Everett baseball team. Everett plated 12 runs in the first inning and five more in the second before the Hester men could muster three runs in the third. Everett added two runs in the fourth and both managers agreed to call the game after four and a half innings with Everett winning 19-3. Winston Redman absorbed the loss for Moorefield as Rick Mallow picked up the win.
30 years ago
The Hampshire County Go-Kart Club has announced the winners of last Saturday’s races at the Augusta Fair Grounds. In the Stock Light division Jim Patton took first place and Spencer Davis was second.
In the stock heavy class, Rick Mencer won while Randy Conneway and Mark Saville were the top two finishers in unlimited.
A championship race will be held this Saturday with extra laps and extra points. Gate opens at 6:00 and warm-ups start at 7:00.
20 years ago
After making a valiant run at the 11-year- old District II Area 6 title, Hampshire was exiled in the championship game by Jefferson Ranson in an 18-2 contest.
Down 4-0 in the top of the second, Hampshire struck with its first run of the afternoon as Jeff Pyles smacked a single to start off the rally. Nathan Heavener then drew a full-count walk to put two runners on.
On a wild pitch to the next batter, Bo Boyer moved both Hampshire runners into scoring position. Scotty Corbin then delivered an RBI shot that scored Pyles to give Hampshire its first run of the day.
In the Jefferson half of the second, the visitors posted four more runs while sending the entire lineup to the plate.
After the smoke had cleared, Hampshire found itself down 8-1 and in need of offensive production.
10 years ago
Placing third in last week’s Junior Gold Championships will literally open a world of opportunity to Romney bowler Amanda Greene.
Her big finish landed the 2009 Hampshire High grad a spot on the Junior Team USA squad for 2012. Members of that team will bowl in the junior world championships next summer in Thailand.
“If you can’t win it, then the top four and a spot on the team is the main goal,” Greene said Monday. ο
