ROMNEY — For most West Virginia deer hunters, the opportunity to kill a third buck ends with this fall’s hunting season.
The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission voted 6-1 on Sunday to lower the Mountain State’s annual buck limit from three to two starting with the 2024 hunting season.
This change, thanks to an amendment authored by Commissioner Jeff Bowers, exempts the limit in the Chronic Waste Disease (CWD) containment zone – which includes Hampshire County, along with Berkeley, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson and Morgan.
Commissioner Dave Milne, who asked for a roll-call vote on the question, was the only voice voting “no” on the idea of lowering the limit.
Jeremy Preston, president of the state’s Deer Hunters Association, has been a longtime advocate of lowering the limit and called the decision a “step in the right direction.”
Another longtime advocate of the change, Cory Boothe echoed Preston’s thought.
“Hopefully, we can kill more doe in the future and offer better hunting opportunities to the people of West Virginia,” he said.
Not everybody was thrilled about Sunday’s decision; retired DNR Deer Project Leader Dr. Jim Crum voiced his thoughts during the public comment portion of the meeting. Speaking as a private citizen, he referred to those who were so adamant about the change as followers of “antler religion.”
“The people who worship deciduous bones that grow from a deer’s head. They think the bigger the score, the better the deer,” Crum said.
“I don’t understand the antler religion, neither does the non-hunting public. They tend to support hunting for meat and to benefit the overall ecosystem, but they take a dim view of trophy hunting.”
Crum also suggested that lowering the buck limit from three to two wouldn’t have the desired effect many might believe.
“We will definitely get a reduction in the number of deer stamps sold. We do know historically we have had a reduction in hunter participation,” he added.
“The backfilling of the revenue which we can use to match federal aid money at 75 percent and the fact we’re going to lose outdoor recreation time. I have yet to hear what they expect to happen to the standing crop of animals in the field.”
In an August 2020 op-ed for the Herald Dispatch, Boothe offered a few thoughts about the benefit of lowering the buck limit in the state.
“Our highly trained wildlife biologists have said that lowering the buck limit will have no negative biological effect,” he wrote.
“Many sportsmen of our state feel it will help put needed pressure on antlerless deer in areas where they are in excess. This approach would have put West Virginia on the path to achieving a more balanced doe-to-buck ratio and an older, more natural age structure while still affording biologists the ability to maintain population densities as needed.”
The DNR lowered the state buck limit in 1995, which Crum noted resulted in a loss of license sales. He added that the desired effect of killing fewer bucks is already being achieved – and without the change in regulation.
The difference in 1995, he said, was that hunters were worried about killing too many year and a half- year-old bucks.
“Now, that’s shifted,” he explained.
“Hunters have become wise to this and regulated themselves. The latest information we have is that year-and-a-half old bucks only represent about 20 percent of the overall kill.”
At Sunday’s meeting, Boothe said it’s not about “antler religion,” but about balancing the ratio and allowing hunters to focus more on the experience rather than the antler size.
Commissioner Greg Burnette made the motion to lower the limit after the March Sportsman’s Sectional meetings revealed 71 percent of meeting attendees favored lowering the limit.
The data showed that among three groups of hunters – West Virginia resident licensed hunters, non-resident licensed hunters and residents who hunt on landowner privilege – a majority of 15 to 18 percent were in favor of the change, Burnette said.
Bowers’ amendment to Burnette’s motion pushed to exempt the limit in the CWD management zone in the Eastern Panhandle and to exempt Senior Lifetime License holders.
The amendment was approved unanimously.
The new regulation will not take effect until 2024 since licenses for the 2023 season have already gone on sale in which the third buck tag is already being sold. o
