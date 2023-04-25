Buck

West Virginia’s annual buck limit was lowered from three to two starting with the 2024 hunting season.

ROMNEY — For most West Virginia deer hunters, the opportunity to kill a third buck ends with this fall’s hunting season. 

The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission voted 6-1 on Sunday to lower the Mountain State’s annual buck limit from three to two starting with the 2024 hunting season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.