Trojans avoid Viking vandalism for victory
PETERSBURG – Stall ball. That was the game plan for an outgunned Petersburg team hosting Hampshire last week.
The 2-win Viking squad faced mismatches all over the court as HHS held a size advantage at nearly every position, especially in the paint.
The class AAA Trojans were more athletic with better depth and more experience than the class A Vikings. However the guys in white gave HHS a mighty fight, managing a 21-16 lead entering the 4th quarter.
“They came out in a 3-2 zone that morphed into a 2-3 and that stalled us,” explained coach Danny Alkire. “Especially if you aren’t shooting well, that will slow you down.”
Hampshire led 10-9 after the 1st quarter, but only scored 4 points in the 2nd stanza, allowing Petersburg to knot the game at 14 entering intermission.
The HHS offense was still in slow-motion in the 3rd quarter, scoring just 5 points and allowing the Vikings to secure a 5-point lead, 24-19, entering the 4th.
Coach Alkire huddled his boys together and gave a spirited pep talk to ignite the offense.
“That speech wasn’t about X’s and O’s, that was about heart,” said Alkire. “Show me you want it, or come off the floor and someone else will.”
The Viking 4-corner offense came crashing down early in the 4th, as the Trojans went on a 19-0 run ignited by shooting guard Ashton Haslacker, who converted the rare 4-point play. Trailing 24-22, Haslacker stood behind the arc, along the right sideline, when he received a pass, pump faked and tossed up a shot while getting fouled as the ball swished through the nylon.
Haslacker, a standout on the football field, is familiar with physical play and quickly brushed off the foul and went to the line draining a free throw to give HHS a 26-24 lead.
Haslacker’s exceptional play sparked Hampshire and fueled a 28-point 4th quarter explosion.
Once Hampshire established a lead, they feasted on the outmanned Vikings to win 47-34. Haslacker tallied 14 of his 19 points in the final stanza, while sophomore Jenson Fields scored all 12 of his points in the final 8 minutes going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
Easton Shanholtz was cool, calm and collected from the free throw line as well going 6-for-6 in the 1st half and finishing with 10 points.
Jordan Gray, Zack Hill and Alex Hott each chipped in with 2 points.
Although the game was closer than anticipated, coach Alkire expressed that this game was a learning lesson for bench players and role players alike.
When asked about the lack of adjustments during gameplay, coach Alkire acknowledged he came into the contest with the mindset of putting subs in unfamiliar situations.
“I refused to call a timeout during the 1st half to give players a chance to overcome adversity on their own,” explained Alkire. “I wanted to get the subs in earlier, so when it comes time for playoffs, they are ready. The good thing is that we didn’t intervene too much and we hung with them. We did what we wanted to do as coaches and we stayed in the game.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.