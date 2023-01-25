MARTINSBURG – The Hampshire grapplers competed in a tri-match last week at Martinsburg High School and were able to come away with a victory over Jefferson 48-33.
The highlight of the match was senior Levi Richman who pinned his Cougar opponent Caleb Wiser at the 1:25 mark of the first period to give HHS 6 points.
Justice Steinmetz, Kamdyn Phares, Ross Hicks, West Holmes-Evans, Zander Ashton, Jesse Saldierna and Jacob Staub all picked up wins by forfeit.
The Trojans came up short against Hedgesville 45-26 and lost to Martinsburg 48-36.
A player that stood out to coach Kam Ludwig this week was freshman Ross Hicks who competes in the 126-pound weight class.
“No one I’ve ever been around as a young athlete wants it as bad as he does,” said Ludwig. “He’s going to be extremely successful in his career.”
The Trojans were scheduled to compete in Strasburg on Saturday, but were asked not to attend because it would create an odd number of teams, according to coach Ludwig.
Hampshire is scheduled to compete this Saturday in the Viking Smash at Petersburg starting at 9 a.m. o
