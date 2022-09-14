Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a BINGO event this Friday, Sept. 16, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m.
Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $15; 2nd book of 16 game cards will cost $10.
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players: 50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner.
In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including a 50/50 raffle and “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a $500 jackpot that will grow each week that the winning card isn’t chosen.
Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Our 8th annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the 10-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during, and after the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride.
He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem.
We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders.
Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road.
Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
