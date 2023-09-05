French Creek Freddie
WVDNR

Nature enthusiasts and families mark your calendars for Sept. 16 as we celebrate a remarkable milestone: the 100th anniversary of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center! Nestled in the heart of West Virginia’s scenic beauty, the West Virginia State Wildlife Center has been a sanctuary for native wildlife and a hub for educational experiences. 

Join us for a day of festivities, fun and appreciation for the wonders of our natural world.

