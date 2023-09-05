Nature enthusiasts and families mark your calendars for Sept. 16 as we celebrate a remarkable milestone: the 100th anniversary of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center! Nestled in the heart of West Virginia’s scenic beauty, the West Virginia State Wildlife Center has been a sanctuary for native wildlife and a hub for educational experiences.
Join us for a day of festivities, fun and appreciation for the wonders of our natural world.
About the West Virginia State Wildlife Center
Nestled within the beautiful hills of Upshur County, the West Virginia State Wildlife Center offers a unique opportunity to witness native wildlife species up close and in a natural setting, giving you and your family a chance to foster a deeper connection with the natural world.
With a mission to promote wildlife conservation and provide educational opportunities, the center has become a haven for both native animals and eager learners.
The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is the perfect setting for a family outing and the 100th anniversary is a celebration of all it has to offer. In addition to exhibits, there is a large wooded picnic area with grills and a shelter.
Look for waterfowl or fish for trout, bass, catfish and bluegill in the well-stocked pond below the picnic area. And the gift shop is available to satisfy your souvenir and refreshment needs. The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is a facility where visitors can see, enjoy and learn more about West Virginia’s rich wildlife heritage.
From April 1 to Oct. 31, admission for adults 16 and over is $4 and $2 for kids ages 6-15. Kids 5 and younger get in for free.
West Virginia State Wildlife Center 100th Anniversary event highlights
The 100th anniversary celebration promises a day filled with activities that cater to nature enthusiasts of all ages. Here’s what you can expect:
Fun Games and Crafts at the Nature Activity Center
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Engage your curious minds and active spirits in a range of fun games and creative crafts that celebrate the beauty of nature. From interactive games to hands-on crafts, there’s something for everyone.
French Creek Freddie at the Amphitheater
11 a.m. - noon. Meet the iconic groundhog, French Creek Freddie.
Free Cake at the Gift Shop
Noon - 3 p.m. Celebrate the West Virginia State Wildlife Center and treat your taste buds to a slice of cake as we gather in front of the Gift Shop to share stories and connect with fellow nature enthusiasts.
Live Music at the Amphitheater
1 - 2 p.m. Enjoy live bluegrass music with Soldiers of the Cross. In addition to these exciting activities, families can participate in a picture scavenger hunt. As an extra treat, the first 100 visitors will receive a delectable free pepperoni roll—a local favorite that adds a touch of West Virginian flavor to the festivities.
Celebrate the West Virginia State Wildlife Center: Buy an annual pass
You can help support the West Virginia State Wildlife Center by purchasing an annual pass and visiting throughout the year!
Individual Annual Pass: $10
Friends and Family Annual Pass: $40 o
