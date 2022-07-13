There is still one opportunity to attend 1 of our Summer Sports Clinics in July. The clinic is as follows:
Swimming – July 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. until noon and July 21 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Romney Town Pool; all boys and girls in grades 3-7; participants must be able to swim across the pool without help before enrolling in the clinic; registration fee $40.
(Grade levels are for the 2022-2023 school year.)
The clinic will be run by HHS Head Coach Lindsay McNelis.
Instruction will focus on individual strokes and skills.
There are 3 ways to register for the clinic.
You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registrations will also be accepted the 1st day of the clinic.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Gary Crane Cup
Despite hot, muggy conditions under threatening skies, we had a great day for our 4th qualifier for the Gary Crane Cup last Tuesday at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown. The course was in immaculate condition, and a total of 21 golfers participated.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October.
Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: Aug. 9 – Valley View in Moorefield; Sept. 13 – Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premiere courses.
Credit Card Purchases
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is now ready to accept credit and debit card payments from customers paying for rentals, registration fees, and other services that we offer.
Customers may bring their cards in person to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney when making a reservation, or purchases may be paid for on our website.
We are required to add a 3-percent plus 30 cents fee for the convenience of using the card.
The process on our website is easy and fast. After calling the HCP&R office at 304-822-7300 or emailing us at parks@hampshirewv.com to make a reservation, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and click on the “Online Reservations” icon in the upper right-hand corner of the home page.
Choices will appear on the screen for the various rentals and programs that we offer.
After you click on the appropriate rental or program, click again on the name of the facility or program.
Then click on the drop-down menu and select the item that you want to pay for.
Fill in the date for your rental or event and hit the “Add to Bag” icon.
You can then go to checkout, where you will fill in your credit/debit card information.
A receipt will be emailed to you when your transaction is complete.
You must call or email the HCP&R Office with the date and location of your rental or program to make sure that it is available before you pay online. o
