Every year I talk to hunters who are excited about the bucks that they’re seeing every evening in hay or crop fields during August. Often, I hear them regurgitate plans of how they are going to attempt to kill the deer in the same spot when archery season opens.
Sadly, most of these plans are foiled well before the end of September, leaving many hunters scratching their heads, and complaining about how “their deer” is nocturnal, and un-killable.
It is important to realize that just because a buck is visible now, doesn’t mean he will be on that same pattern come fall. Summertime glassing is a blast, and very useful, but it is important that the information gained be used correctly.
The 1st thing that needs to happen is coming to terms with the fact the deer simply will not be as daylight active on an open food source come October.
Once the velvet sheds, bucks simply do not move as far during daylight hours. This is where pre-season scouting comes into play. If you know where the deer that are using a particular food source is bedding primarily bedding, it is possible to devise a plan around that bedding area when the season is in.
Most of my glassing this time of year is simply used to determine what part of the property a shooter buck is spending the majority of his time on.
Once one is spotted, I typically connect the dots to the closest bedding areas to hopefully determine that particular deer’s core area.
After connecting those dots, 3 or 4 trail cameras get deployed on trails exiting those bedding areas.
While hanging cameras, I typically try to take note of oak trees and do my best to determine which trees have acorns, and which trees are bare. The goal is to figure out which trees will hold the 1st available acorns, nearest where the buck is bedding.
It is important to do this with every bedding location because once you figure out which bedding location the buck is primarily using, it is a good bet that he will be hitting the closest oaks when they begin to drop.
Another good tactic to use while glassing is trying to identify where the large doe groups are congregating on the properties you can hunt. This information is a little more prevalent since does seem to stick on pattern and do not shift as much as bucks do.
Once a large group of does is found, that information can be stored in the back of your mind until the latter part of October when bucks begin to seek does in estrous. In November, hunting around the bedding areas of those large doe groups you found in August can be a fantastic rut strategy, and has been a proven tactic throughout the years.
Summertime glassing is a good thing to do, as it gets you outdoors, and gives everyone the ability to daydream about big deer for a little while, but it is important to realize that there is a very small chance of actually taking one of the bucks in the location that he is in during August. Instead, use the sightings a simply another piece to the puzzle, connecting dots as you go along.
Once the dots start to connect, a legitimate plan can soon be developed. As the weeks tick by, it is hard to keep from getting too excited.
Personally, I have a few solid bucks that I have been eyeing up already and am anxiously counting the days. ο
