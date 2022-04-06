SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a bit chilly on Monday evening, but that didn’t matter to senior Grace Bond as she had the hot racquet, winning her singles match 8-1 over Abbey Bonham.
Musselman’s top player was no match for Bond as she cruised to her 1st singles win of the season.
“Grace killed it today,” said coach Michael McHale after the match.
“Her serve is starting to work, which is gratifying. Her ground strokes are getting pretty mean as well.”
A noticeable difference in Bond’s performance on Monday was her new “fierce” attitude during gameplay.
“Perhaps she is learning from her coach’s meanness to get meaner on the court,” said McHale with a chuckle.
Another girl that keeps on improving is freshman Megan Corbin, as she lost a close singles match to Cienna Brand 8-5.
“Megan’s quickness and ability to move is turning to her favor,” said McHale.
“Her stroke production is coming along. I see good things for her ahead. If she sticks with it, she will be a pretty good player.”
On the boys’ side of things, Zack Hill and Bryson Richardson continue to get better in their 1st season on the court.
“Zack’s ground strokes have really come along,” said McHale.
“Improvement is evident. Everybody seems bought-in on the process of improvement. They know it works, they see the improvement, so I hope morale is high.”
Coach McHale pointed out his kids are religious when it comes to attending practice and getting better.
One of the biggest challenges to the season so far has been the frosty weather.
“I have a modest proposal to the school system, to change the name of ‘spring sports’ to ‘end-of-winter sports’ instead,” said McHale with a laugh.
This week it appears the temperatures will improve as the Trojans hit the road twice with a match at Frankfort on Thursday, April 7 and a tough road trip to Jefferson on Friday April, 8.
Results vs. Musselman
Girls Singles
HHS vs. MHS
Grace Bond def. Abbey Bonham 8-1
Erin Blaylock lost to Ciara Brand 8-1
Grey Wolford lost to Charlie Bonham 8-1
Megan Corbin lost to Cienna Brand 8-5
Doubles
HHS vs. MHS
Bond & Blaylock lost to Bonham and Brand 8-5
Wolford & Corbin lost to Bonham and Brand 8-0
Boys Singles
HHS vs MHS
Zack Hill lost to Tyler Kitner 8-0
Bryson Richardson lost to Trey Higgins 8-6
Cody Vandevander lost to Liam McCarthy 8-0
Conner Ferguson def. Kyle Bass 8-0
Doubles
Hill & Richardson lost to Kitner & Higgins 8-2
Vandevander & Fergusen lost to Detrick Duvall & Chaz Fields 8-1. o
