For the next 3 weeks, Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will be donating $500 each week to the Hampshire County youth sports organization that receives the highest number of votes in our Facebook Contest. To be eligible to win, the youth sports organization must meet the following qualifications: (1) It must be located in Hampshire County. (2) It must have a minimum of 25 youth members.
The contest will begin on Monday, Aug. 24 and run for 7 days. When the post appears on August 24, you need to like our page, share the post and in the comment section vote for the youth sports organization you would like to receive the $500 award. On Monday, Aug. 31, we will tally the votes, announce a winner and begin another $500 Facebook Contest. Each organization can only win once. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support your favorite youth sports organization while becoming more familiar with all that Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has to offer through Facebook.
Bids Requested for Concrete and Carpentry/Framing Work at New Conference Center
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is requesting bids for the concrete and carpentry/framing work at the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park, which is located at 121 Hampshire Park Lane on South Branch River Road, approximately 3 miles west of Romney, W. Va. Bidders are requested to submit bids separating labor and materials cost. Bidders are required to submit a copy of their state business license and proof of liability insurance along with their bids.
Plans for the work may be obtained by calling HCP&R Director Larry See at 304-545-9629. Bids are due no later than Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1:00 p.m. The Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Hampshire County Parks Open
Per the Governor’s order, 1 of the guidelines for our parks has changed. Groups are now limited to 25 people at outdoor gatherings, so those using our parks and/or renting our pavilions will need to stick to that directive until further notice. The remainder of the guidelines for using our parks is as follows:
The parks opened for public use on Wednesday, July 1.
If you don’t feel well or are showing symptoms of the virus, stay home.
Use social distancing, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others while at the park.
Wash your hands often, using soap and water. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Use cloth face coverings as feasible.
Wipe down areas used with cleaning wipes on a regular basis.
There will be different stipulations for each of our 6 parks. The following are the guidelines.
Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park: Reservations are now available, but there will be some modifications to the procedure. Pavilion E, which is the biggest pavilion, can be rented as normal with a limit of 25 persons in the group. We will combine pavilions A and B into 1 rental, with gatherings not to exceed 25 people. We will also combine pavilions C and D into 1 rental, with occupants not to exceed 25 people. If you have questions about new or existing rentals, contact the HCP&R Office at 304-822-7300.
Hampshire Park: The park is now open to the public, but there will be no pavilion rentals. Because of the construction on the new Conference Center, there will be no water or restroom facilities, so those using the park should bring hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes with them. Pavilions may be used on a first-come, first-served basis, with gatherings not to exceed 25 people.
Camp Walker: This park opened for reservations as usual beginning July 1 with gatherings not to exceed 25 people. Water and restrooms will be available. The disc golf course is open to the public anytime the park is not rented. For questions about rentals, contact HCP&R at 304-822-7300.
Green Spring Park: The park is open for rentals, but only 1 of the 2 pavilions may be rented at a time. Water and restrooms will be available. Gatherings are not to exceed 25 people.
Slanesville Park and Capon Bridge Town Park: These 2 parks opened to the public on July 1. Neither park has pavilions or restroom facilities.
Old Capon Bridge Middle School: Due to strict regulations on indoor gatherings, we will not be able to rent the OCBMS facility at this time. When those restrictions are relaxed, we will make OCBMS available as soon as possible.
If you have questions regarding our parks, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at
Walk To Be Fit Program
Our 2 main distribution points, FNB Bank and the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, are open again to the public, so we are finally back to normal with our Walk To Be Fit Program.
If you haven’t registered yet, you still have plenty of time because the program runs through October 31. Just stop by any FNB location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square or Capon Bridge) or the Wellness Center at Hampshire Square and fill out a registration form. Don’t forget to pick up your tally sheets and your free pedometer when you register.
When your tally sheet is filled, return it to the location where you picked it up and we will contact you when you earn a reward.
We will recognize 4 milestones this year: 100, 250, 500 and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2020 include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and it’s recommended to help fight off the virus.
What could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts?
That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about. o
