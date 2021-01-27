Expressions gymnastics team competes in first meet of the season
After almost a year of no competitions due to Covid, almost 4 months of not being able to practice, a canceled state meet and a canceled 1st meet of the season, the Expressions competitive gymnastics team was able to compete in their 1st meet of the 2020-2021 season.
The girls traveled to Hagerstown, Md. to T and T gymnastics to compete in the Frosty Frenzy Invitational on Jan. 16 and 17.
The Expressions team is made up of gymnasts ranging in age from 5 to 14 and from the Bronze level to Level 6.
The XCel Bronze team consists of 8 gymnasts. In the 5/6 year old age division, Laila Massey and Savanna Lawrence competed in their 1st gymnastics meet ever.
Savanna scored an 8.85 on bars earning her 3rd place and a 34.85 overall, also netting a 3rd place finish.
Laila scored a 9.25 on bars and placed 1st. She also earned a 36.4 all around and a 2nd place overall finish.
There were 4 Expressions gymnasts in the 7-year old age division, Kaylee Bidinger, Trenly Manning, Kaylin Moreland, and Savannah Sirk.
Savannah finished her 1st ever competition with a 9.1 on bars and a 6th place finish — finishing her meet with a 35.775 and an 8th place overall finish.
Kaylin scored a 9.1 on vault netting her a 4th place finish on the event and a personal high of 9.35 on bars. She scored a 36.15 finishing with 6th place.
Trenly earned a 9.225 and 2nd place on vault. She finished overall in 5th place with a 36.3 all around score.
Kaylee had a personal best of a 9.675 on bars finishing in 1st place. She also finished 1st place all around with a 37.4 score.
Competing in the 8 year old division was Alexia Pyles and Allysen Ruckman. Allysen scored a 9.225 on bars earning an 8th place medal.
She finished overall in 8th place with a 35.2. Alexia had a 9.55 on bars finishing in 5th place.
She scored her personal best overall with 36.14 and a 6th place all around finish. The entire Bronze team brought home a 2nd place team finish.
The XCel Silver team has 5 gymnasts competing this season, all for the 1st time at this level.
In the 7-9 year old age group was Brileigh Clark and Gracie Hite. Gracie scored a 9.225 on bars and an all around score of 35.6 with an 8th place finish.
Brileigh earned a 9.2 on floor and finished all around in 7th place with a score of 35.625.
Competing in the 10 year old age division was Izzy Dow. Izzy had a 9.35 earning her a 3rd place medal.
She finished all around with a 36.025 and 4th place. Ava Gray competed in the 11 year old age group. She scored the only 9.0 beam score of the group with a 9.175. She finished with an all around score of 36.525 and placed 5th.
In the 12-14 year old age group was Maddison Howell. Maddison placed 2nd on vault with an 8.7, she also earned 9.1 and 9.075 on bars and floor respectively.
She finished her meet in 4th place with a 35.125 all around score. The XCel silver team also brought home a 2nd place team award.
The only XCel Gold competitor this year is Kinley Shaffer. Kinley earned a 9.25 on beam, placing 6th in the 10/11 year old age group.
She also earned a 6th place medal on vault with an 8.7 and a 9th place all around finish with a score of 35.3.
Expressions has 2 level 6 competitors for the very 1st time this season, Mackenzie Shaffer and Addy Rumer. Addy competed in the 9-10 age division.
She earned a 3rd place finished on beam and bars with scores of 8.45 and 9.05.
Earning an all around score of 32.55, she placed 5th overall.
Kenzie competed with the other 12-14 year olds.
She started her season off earning an 8.9 on floor. She placed 7th overall with a 32.7 all around score.
The Expressions gymnastics team continues their season in 2 weeks competing in the Polar Bear Classic in Belle Vernon, PA.
Expressions Dance and Tumble is located in Romney, WV. The competitive gymnastics team is coached by January Dillinger, Heather Barta, Lauren Potocki, Candance Lawrence, and Terrica Rumer.
Expressions is owned by Suellen Racey and offers gymnastics and dance classes for all ages as well as competitive dance and gymnastics teams.ο
