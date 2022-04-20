JENNINGSTON — The West Virginia Raptor Center is in the process of moving from Fairmont to a farm in Jenningston on the border of Tucker and Randolph counties.
The Raptor Center is focused on rehabilitating injured, orphaned and sick birds of prey, training educational ambassadors, providing public environmental education programs and supplying scientific data to share with other facilities and academia.
Formerly known as the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center, the nonprofit organization was established in 1983 by founder Michael Book. After 38 years, Book “made the difficult decision to close the doors” in July 2021, a Raptor Center press release states. “All the birds housed at the center at the time were transferred to another facility.”
Collin Waybright, a master class falconer and longtime volunteer at the center, has taken on the “challenge of keeping the doors open,” the release states. “Encouraged by Book, he took over the huge task of reorganizing, renovating and continuing the strong legacy of the center in providing a much-needed service.”
Waybright has “trained many birds to become educational ambassadors, such as Shera, an American Kestrel currently at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, and Mr. Spectacular, a Bald Eagle used for educational programs who has since been transferred from the WVRRC to another facility,” according to the release.
Although the Raptor Center’s headquarters will move to Jenningston, the orginal Fairmont location “will still be utilized during the summer months after renovation has been completed on that facility,” the release states.
“We have a good solid Board of Directors that are all invested in seeing the West Virginia Raptor Center succeed in its goals,” Chairman of the Board Marsha Waybright said.
The additional Board members are Treasurer Simeon Sheppard, Luke Bucher, Asa Mullennex and Dr. Bob Ebert. Volunteers include Educational Director and Historian Tiffany Waybright and Recorder Whitney Mullennex.
The WVRC is supported by the Hickman Veterinary Animal Hospital, the West Virginia DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department, The Laurel Fork Falconer, Laurel Fork Farm and Laurel River Club Bed & Breakfast, the release states, adding, “As a non-profit, donations are always welcome to keep the doors open.”
For more info. or to schedule an educational program, contact Collin Waybright at 304-366-2867 or raptor@wvrrc.org.
