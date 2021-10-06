On Saturday morning, Richard Hudson, who prefers to be called Cole, responded to my 1st question without hesitation:
“It was the right thing to do,” replied Hudson assuredly.
His concise, matter-of-fact answer was perfect. I rapidly scoured my brain for a follow-up question. I stammered to get out the following.
“That exemplifies what great sportsmanship is. What was going through your mind or were you just saying ‘hey, that’s the right thing to do’?”
“Yeah, mostly,” replied Cole with a befuddled look.
My choppy inquiry was confusing and redundant, however Cole’s original response to my initial question warranted no further explanation or conviction.
Race day
Sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s greeted trail runners hailing from Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia atop Sunrise Summit shortly after dawn.
The Paul Clovis Trail was groomed with meticulous care with arrows pointing the path and white paint splashed on any roots that might trip a runner.
Forty-one lady harriers blazed the BW3 trail first, followed shortly by 46 boys.
One of those lads, a skinny freshman wearing green shorts and a baggy tank top, took off like a rocket when the pistol fired – BANG.
This was Cole’s 1st time ever running a race, and he wanted to prove he belonged on the course with the big boys of the region.
Hudson was Hampshire’s lead harrier as he trekked his way around Romney Middle School, past Soldier Field, down the wooded slopes, up Killer Hill and entering the nature portion of the path.
As the sunny grass pathway turned to a gravelly shaded footpath, Cole Hudson was neck-and-neck with Hedgesville’s Myles Johnson.
Johnson, a sophomore with experience trotting a trail, was ranked as the top galloper for the Golden Eagles.
Understanding some of the fine nuances of running cross-country, Johnson analyzed his route and took an inside path while the inexperienced Hudson obliged, trailing shortly behind to the outside.
With the trail in descent, Johnson was picking up speed, allowing the downward slope to help him out. That pace came to a sudden halt when Johnson’s foot struck an obstacle: a tree root painted white sent Johnson hurling towards the ground.
The dusty, pebbly trail with tree roots protruding provided an unforgiving landing for the Hedgesville harrier.
Hampshire’s Hudson quickly noticed his competitor’s horrific fall, and although Hudson was hanging with the top 15 runners, he recognized his opponent might be seriously injured. Instead of ignoring the Hedgesville runner, Hudson stopped running and made a beeline for Johnson. After asking Johnson if he was OK, Hudson helped Johnson back to his feet.
The 2 boys pounded the pavement together for the rest of the race, crossing the finish line in near-unison. Johnson crossed the finish line 21st overall, and Hudson finished his 1st ever race in 22nd.
Post race
According to the individual results posted on Athletic.net, Hudson posted a time of 20:53, placing him 22nd. However when it comes to ranking class and sportsmanship, Hudson finished 1st.
With sweat pouring down his face and muscle exhaustion setting in, Johnson acknowledged the improbable display of care by a fellow opponent.
“For him to give up his time and help me up, that’s ultimate respect,” said Johnson while trying to catch his breath.
“Cole’s actions were indicative of the cross country sport as whole,” explained coach Bill Lipps. “People in this sport show great sportsmanship.”
When facing an unknown situation in unfamiliar territory, Cole didn’t need guidance on how to handle the situation:
“It was the right thing to do.”
