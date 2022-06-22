FAIRMONT – The Hampshire boys and girls soccer squads took a trip west last weekend to sharpen their skills against some of the best competition around the state.
On the girls side, the Trojans fielded 2 teams. The Hampshire White squad had an excellent showing, going 3-1 on the day.
Team White earned the number 1 seed and reached the semifinals before losing to eventual tournament champ Buckhannon-Upshur in the 2nd round of a shoot-out.
“Team defense was the theme on the day,” said coach Troy Crane.
“All around great team tenacity.”
The Hampshire Green team competed hard and finished up with a 0-1-2 record.
Individually for the Trojans Hannah Ault tallied 4 goals and 5 assists, Jaleigh Dixon had 3 goals and 3 assists, Emma Wrye scored 2 goals and 3 assists, Annie Keckley finished with 4 goals and 3 assists and Danielle Buckler had 1 goal.
The Trojan boys finished their Fairmont tournament with a 2-1 record on the day.
Hampshire lost 5-0 to Fairmont Senior but picked up impressive wins over Washington 3-1 and East Fairmont 4-0.
Overall, coach Robby Hott was pleased from what he saw from his squad.
“The experience was fantastic as we got to see how a lot of our kids have developed since last season,” said Hott.
“They stepped up against some talent we haven’t seen before. We moved the ball really well, especially against Washington.”
Summertime soccer provides an opportunity to discover some areas that need work before the fall season arrives and the biggest concern for coach Hott is the chatter on the field.
“One of our biggest weaknesses was communication,” said Hott.
“The game we lost, we might’ve said only 1 word the whole entire game, but once we corrected that, the next 2 games the communication was fantastic.”
The Trojan boys are back in action on Sat., June 25, as they host the 4th annual Coldwell Banker Classic at Hampshire High.
Competitors from Keyser, Southern, Bishop Walsh, Preston and Berkeley Springs will take the field with games starting at 8 a.m. Come on out and cheer on your Trojans. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.