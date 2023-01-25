SUNRISE SUMMIT – The resiliency of the Hampshire Trojans has been remarkable, fighting through adversity and multiple coaching changes throughout the season.
Last week, interim coach Troy Crane led his squad to a pair of victories, a home win over Musselman 44-40 and a road victory over Petersburg 49-32.
HHS 44 Musselman 40
It was a back-and-forth affair during the first three quarters of the game, with neither team able to establish a significant lead. Entering the fourth quarter, Hampshire trailed 32-28.
Stingy defense by the Trojans led to opportunities on the offensive end and Hampshire cashed in.
One of the differences in the game was the defensive pressure applied by HHS.
“We just put in the 1-3-1 in a 2-day install,” explained Crane.
In fact, Hampshire went on a 14-0 run to start the 4th quarter, grabbing a 42-32 advantage with 2:25 left to play.
“When they (Musselman) went to the 1-2-2, that was a big difference,” said Crane.
“The ball was sticking, and I kept saying that we got to move it and when we would work around to the opposite side Liz was open.”
Musselman made a valiant attempt at a comeback, and managed to make it 42-40 with just 26 seconds left in the game.
The Trojans attempted to play stall ball, forcing Musselman to foul in order to get the ball back.
Unfortunately for Musselman, they fouled the wrong player – Trojan standout Izzy Blomquist.
With 16 seconds showing on the clock, Izzy stepped to the charity stripe and drained both of her free throws to give HHS a 44-40 lead and the victory.
Izzy was a monster from start to finish, scoring a game high 21 points and knocking down the two biggest free throws of the game.
“Everyone knows that she is the floor general,” said Crane.
Blomquist showed off her quickness swiping 5 steals to set the tone defensively.
In the paint Liz Pryor had an outstanding game scoring 14 points, 7 rebounds with 4 assists.
Senior Hannah Ault finished with 6 points and 3 steals.
M.J. Cook added 3 points while Carisma Shanholtz chipped in a free throw.
The victory over Musselman marked coach Crane’s first victory as interim coach this season, which started just five days prior.
“It felt really strange,” admitted Crane when asked about how it felt to get a win.
“I was just so impressed with our resiliency and experience which comes from years of good coaching. You can tell they have been coached well.”
HHS 49 Petersburg 32
In early December, Hampshire lost their 2nd game of the season to Petersburg 59-56.
The Trojans avenged their home loss to the Vikings with a lopsided win in Grant County last Thursday 49-32.
Hannah Ault led the Trojan scoring attack netting 15 points while Izzy Blomquist tossed in 12 points with 3 assists.
Liz Pryor recorded a double-double scoring 11 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.
“Liz was truly spectacular,” said Crane.
“She was a monster with 6 blocks.”
Also for HHS, Carisma Shanholtz scored 5 points while Mulledy Jane Cook finished with 3 points and 7 rebounds. Della Knight chipped in with 2 points.
For Petersburg, Braylee Corbin finished with 11 points, 12 fewer than her first outing against the Trojans.
The Trojans played against sectional opponent Keyser yesterday evening. Check the Hampshire Review facebook page for the latest scores. o
HHS Varsity
Hampshire 44 Musselman 40
Hannah Ault 3 0-0 6 3 Steals
Izzy Blomquist 7 2-3 21 5 steals
Liz Pryor 6 2-4 14 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Carisma Shanholtz 0 1-2 1
M.J. Cook 1 0-0 3
Hampshire 49 Petersburg 32
Ault 5 5-7 15
Blomquist 4 3-4 12 3 assists
Pryor 5 1-2 11 14 rebounds, 6 blocks
Shanholtz 2 1-1 5
Cook 1 1-2 3 7 rebounds
Knight 1 0-0 2
HHS JV
Hampshire 30 Musselman 18
Ava Call 2 5-8 9 7 steals
Jaleigh Dixon 0 1-2 1
Natalie Sions 3 2-2 8
Della Knight 0 2-2 2 3 blocks
Kora McBride 2 2-2 6
Olivia Baxter 2 0-2 4
Hampshire 47 Petersburg 29
Call 3 0-2 6 3 assists, 8 steals
Dixon 2 0-0 4
Jenkins 1 2-6 5
Sions 0 1-2 1
Knight 1 0-0 2 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks
Mcbride 8 2-2 19 7 steals
Baxter 2 0-0 4 4 steals
Hott 1 0-0 3
