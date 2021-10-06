MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics retired football’s No. 90, in honor of consensus All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley, during the Texas Tech game on Oct. 2.
Talley was one of the most prolific defenders in Mountaineer and Buffalo Bills history. During his 4 years in Morgantown, Talley amasse 484 career tackles, which were the most by any WVU player when his playing career ended in 1982. The 4-year starter led West Virginia to the 1981 Peach Bowl and the 1982 Gator Bowl.
Talley produced 5 tackles for loss in a 1980 game against Penn State, which was a WVU single-game record that stood for 20 years. For his career, the East Cleveland, Ohio, native had 282 unassisted tackles, 202 assisted tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback sacks.
Talley came to WVU from Cleveland’s Shaw High School in 1978 and spent 2 seasons playing for Frank Cignetti before Don Nehlen took over the Mountaineer program in 1980.
After 2 rebuilding seasons that saw WVU go 5-6 and 6-6, Talley and his teammates jelled to post 9 victories, including a 26-6 rout of Florida in the 1981 Peach Bowl.
The Mountaineers also notched wins that season against Virginia, Maryland, Colorado State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Temple and Rutgers.
As a senior, Talley was 1 of the leaders in the season-opening win at No. 9 Oklahoma, when the Mountaineers stunned Barry Switzer and the Sooners, 41-27. Later that season, he was named Sports Illustrated Player of the Week for his 15 tackles versus Boston College, but it was probably the game at Pitt that season that solidified his status as college football’s top outside linebacker.
In that game, he intercepted a Dan Marino pass to set up a Mountaineer field goal, blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown and spent almost the entire afternoon in the Pitt backfield in a narrow 16-13 loss to the No. 2-ranked Panthers.
Talley’s talent and versatility for the WVU defense was on display in that Pitt game as he lined up at every defensive position except for nose guard. He led West Virginia to a 9-2 regular season and an invitation to play Florida State in the Gator Bowl.
After being named team MVP and becoming only the school’s 3rd consensus All-American, Talley was invited to play in the 1983 Hula Bowl and was selected in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft (39th overall) by the Buffalo Bills.
He blossomed into a star for the Bills, playing 12 seasons as the team’s starting outside linebacker from 1983-94, never missing a game and starting in 4 Super Bowls. He now is the 4th WVU football player to have his number retired. Talley’s No. 90 joins Sam Huff’s No. 75, Ira “Rat” Rodgers’ No. 21 and Bruce Bosley’s No. 77 as retired WVU football numbers. ο
