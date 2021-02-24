READING, Pa. - The Expressions Gymnastics team traveled to Reading, Pa. for a Valentine’s Day gymnastics meet. The PA Dutch Classic was hosted by Berk’s Gymnastics on Feb. 13 and 14.
The Expressions XCel Bronze team brought home a 1st place team trophy with a team score of 109.875.
All of the XCel Bronze girls were in the same age division for this meet. Savanna Lawrence earned an 8.9 on beam and a 33.875 all around score. Allysen Ruckman earned a 9.0 on vault placing 4th and finished with a 34.75 all around.
Savannah Sirk earned 1st place on floor with a 9.025 score and finished overall with a 35.7. Laila Massey placed 2nd on floor with a 8.875 and 2nd on vault with a 9.05.
Her all around totaled 35.825. Alexia Pyles brought home silver on bars and bronze on beam scoring a 9.2 on both events. She finished 3rd place overall with a 35.925.
Trenly Manning finished 2nd place on vault with a 9.175 and 3rd on bars with an 8.95. She earned 2nd place all around with a score of 36.125. Kaylee Bidinger came home with a 1st place all around win after earning a total of 37.05.
She placed 1st on vault, bars, and beam with a 9.4 and 2 9.45’s. Kaylin Moreland is Expressions other bronze gymnast, but she was unable to compete this past weekend.
The Expressions XCel Silver team also brought home a 1st place trophy with a team score of 109.925. In the XCel Silver Junior age group was Brileigh Clark, Izzy Dow and Gracie Hite.
Brileigh brought home 3rd place medals on bars and floor, scoring 9.175 and 9.0 respectively.
She finished with a 35.675 all around total. Izzy Dow earned gold on bars with a 9.4 and silver on vault with a 9.05. Her all around totaled 36.425 and put her in 3rd place.
Gracie Hite had 1st places finishes on vault and floor with scores of 9.125 and 9.3. She brought home a gold medal in all around with a score of 36.95. In the XCel Silver Senior age division was Maddison Howell and Ava Gray.
Maddison placed 1st on vault with a score of 9.35 and finished all around with a score of 35.25. Ava Gray placed 2nd on vault with a 9.175 and 3rd on bars with a 9.2. She finished all around in 3rd place with a total of 36.225.
Makinley Shaffer competed in the XCel Gold junior division this past weekend. She placed 2nd on vault with a 9.125 and 3rd on beam with an 8.875. She earned an all around total of 34.125. Hailey Cunningham and Ava Potocki are Expressions other gold level gymnasts, but are not competing this season.
The Expressions Level 6 gymnasts are Mackenzie Shaffer and Addy Rumer. Addy competed in the Junior age division.
She earned an 8.5 on beam and a 9.0 on floor, finishing her meet with an all around score of 33.8. Mackenzie placed 5th on vault with a score of 8.95. She also earned an 8.75 on floor and finished with a total of 33.35.
The team has 1 more meet scheduled as part of the regular season. They will be headed back to Belle Vernon, PA the last weekend of February.
The WV State Gymnastics Meet is scheduled to be held virtually in March. ο
