Trojan girls grab gold in Short Gap
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire girls galloped to an impressive first place finish last week at Frankfort totaling 136 points.
Hampshire finished 44 points ahead of Frankfort who tallied 92 points for second place while East Hardy took bronze with 61.
“We finally got all the girls together for a meet,” said HHS coach Duane Colebank.
“We had all our relays where we wanted and who we wanted in them, and that makes a big difference.”
Two weeks ago, a couple of girls were sidelined which affected the rhythm and exchanges in the relays, but with everyone present and healthy Hampshire won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
“The exchanges for both boys and girls was the biggest highlight of the meet,” said Colebank.
“It takes a long time to get those going.”
The Trojans were strong in the field as well scoring points in discus, shot put, high jump and long jump.
Kaylie Hall finished first in shot put with a throw of 32-07.00. Milly Wilson finished third, Natalie Sions fourth and Alexis Dockery fifth.
Freshman Hisley Keiter cleared 4-08.00 which tied her for first place with Channelle Sutton of Union. Kora McBride took third clearing 4-06.00.
In long jump, Trinity Martin placed second with a leap of 13-02.50 while Lydia Moreland finished just behind her in third 13-01.50.
Camille Simmons took the silver in discus with a throw of 81-02. Milly Wilson grabbed third (79-04) and Natalie Sions took fifth (75-05).
Individually on the track, Madi See set a PR in the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.84.
Lynnea Clark was the fastest in the 200 meters (28.51) and the 100 meters 13.70.
In the 400 meters Gio Matthews showed off her elite speed placing first with a time of 1:04.87.
The one area coach Colebank would like to see some growth is the hurdles for the girls.
“It hasn’t materialized yet, but hopefully, that is something we will see come along,” said Colebank.
On the boys side of the meet, Hampshire nearly knocked off the host Frankfort, scoring 112 points for second place.
Frankfort edged HHS by just four points with a total of 116 for the victory. East Hardy totaled 66 points for third place.
HHS took first in the 4x400 relay, and second in the 4x100 and 4x200 events.
“As our exchanges have improved, so have our times in all the relays,” said Colebank.
The Torpedo, Trenton Timbrook, took first in the 100 meters (11.75) and the 200 meters (24.32).
“He has really come on in the 100,” said Colebank about Timbrook.
Caden Davis dominated the 800 meters and punched a time of 2:07.64 for first place
Noah Lipps finished half a second behind Frankfort’s Carder Shanholtz in the 400 meters to claim second.
“I see a lot of improvement in the distance events,” said Colebank.
Senior Justin Frazer grabbed second place in the 300 meter hurdles (48.30) while Peyton Milleson took third (48.53).
In the field, Grant Hicks captured first in discus with a heave of 140-09. Shawn Bennett was third (109-10) while Hayden Hibbs took fourth (109-05).
In shot put, Hicks took third (42-04.00) and Frazer fourth (41-06.50).
“Grant is still doing well and Justin Frazer keeps improving.”
Jon Moreland leaped 17-02.00, which landed him third place in long jump.
In high jump, Jenson Fields cleared 5-06.00 for silver.
“Jenson in high jump and Moreland in long jump have really started to come on lately and that has been a big plus,” said Colebank.
Next up for Hampshire is the PVC Meet on Tuesday, May 2, at Hampshire High. Events get started at 4 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.