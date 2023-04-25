Trojan sprinters

The Trojan girls swept the podium in the 100 meter dash. Lynnea Clark (left) took first place, Maliyah Steinmetz (right) grabbed second and Kora McBride (middle) finished third. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Trojan girls grab gold in Short Gap

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire girls galloped to an impressive first place finish last week at Frankfort totaling 136 points. 

