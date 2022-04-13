Opening Day at a Little League ballpark. There is something so Americana about the experience. Enthusiasm and eagerness fills the air, as kids run around the ball park with hot dogs, ring pops and Big League Chew.
Perhaps the older I get, the more I long for nostalgic events. Maybe the 2-year ban on group gatherings helped me appreciate the magnificence of Opening Day activities.
There were vendors selling treasures, a bouncy castle for the lil’ tikes and the smell of barbeque filling my nostrils.
Familiar April weather greeted baseball patrons, ranging from sunny skies to freezing rain. Nevertheless, Mother Nature’s curveballs didn’t dampen the spirits of a new season.
I like Opening Days for all the imperfections as well. The kid missing his uniform, the player with his mitt on the wrong hand and the flustered coach trying to organize his team like a mother duck and her ducklings.
Hats are worn crooked, bent, half-on, half-off, too low, and too high while some caps are nowhere to be found.
A vibrant gathering of tribes took center stage for team introductions as groups were introduced. Teams were sorted by color with names like Reds, Cubs, Yankees, Cardinals, Phillies, Rockies, Mets, Red Sox, White Sox and Pirates on the front of each jersey.
I love that team names still mimic the Major Leagues.
And just like everything in American culture, the only constant is change.
This little league opening day was a blast from the past, yet, it was evident times are changing.
A kid I cover was volunteering his time on Saturday and asked me a stunning question during team introductions.
As the Indians trotted in, the curious youngster asked me, “Shouldn’t they be called the Guardians?”
... Yikes. Now I’m judge and jury on a racial issue that has dominated sports headlines of late.
Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians changed their name to the Cleveland Guardians which inspired this inquiry.
“That’s a great question,” I replied.
I gathered my thoughts and tried to respond with a tactful answer.
“Honestly, I don’t think any of these kids or coaches who are wearing Indian gear are being racially insensitive towards Native Americans. However, if teams are going to mimic Major League ball clubs, then maybe next year they will update their uniforms.”
After the Indians found their place in the outfield the announcer blared out the next team name.
“Now introducing the Hampshire Blacks!”
The kid volunteer quickly turned his head, glanced in my direction, and cracked a smile prepared to fire the same question in my direction.
“Don’t even ask,” I responded with a chuckle.
Like it or not, discussions like these are taking place across the nation as sports and society continue to blend. It’s hard to know what is the right thing to say or how to say it, but I am happy a youngster feels comfortable enough to ask me these challenging questions.
As I stated before, perhaps nothing is more Americana than Little League Opening Day, whether the topic be curveballs, Cracker Jacks or team names. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.