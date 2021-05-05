When the calendar turns to May, I always get a bit more excited than the previous months. For whatever reason, I have had a lot of good luck calling in turkeys during the first ten days of the month, most likely because they are still gobbling well, but most of the hens have gone to nest, creating lonely gobblers that are still in the right mood. This past weekend, I spent about four total hours in the turkey woods and was lucky enough to call in and kill two longbeards in two states.
This year, Pennsylvania’s season was slated to open on May 1st, and I had been counting down the days. I absolutely love hunting Pennsylvania since I can be there pretty quickly, I have access to a lot of prime turkey property, and non-resident license prices are cheap compared to most states. However, as the opener drew near, I was saddened to see that the weather was calling for a major cold front and extremely high winds for the morning. Even though I was still going to hunt, I knew that the chances of striking a gobbling bird were slim to none.
Saturday, May 1st
Arriving at my Aunt’s farm just south of Bedford, I climbed to a hilltop well before daylight and was hoping to lay ears on multiple roosting areas, but the wind out of the northwest was doing all it could to knock me over. After waiting well past daylight, I decided to make a slight descent on the backside of the hill to hopefully get out of the breezy conditions and do a little bit of light calling to possibly strike a turkey. Picking a large oak tree, I sat down and began yelping every so often on a box call. Even being on the backside of the ridge, the wind still dismantled my ears, so I decided to make a major move to a different part of the property.
Since the sun was starting to rise, I figured that an east-facing slope would be the place to be, especially with the wind blowing out of the northwest. After relocating to the opposite end of the farm, I began slowly easing my way along the edge of a narrow but long field, with hopes of possibly catching a gobbler strutting. Shortly after cresting a knoll, a black dot appeared at the end of the field. Reaching down for my binoculars, I groaned in disgust when I realized that I forgot them in my truck. It usually is pretty easy to pick out a turkey in a field, but I was roughly 450 yards away from the “dot,” and it was in the shade, making it difficult to distinguish what it actually was. For all I knew, the black dot could’ve just been the end of a log in the corner of the field, but I decided to make a move on it anyway since there wasn’t much else going in my favor.
Dropping onto the west side of the ridge, I slowly picked my way out a four-wheeler trail, yelping on my box call every hundred yards or so. Since I wasn’t sure that what I was moving in on was even a turkey, I figured that it would be best to slowly hunt my way out to it instead of quickly running over there. As I closed the distance, I continued to make calls, hoping to strike a tom, but the only audible noise was the sound of the howling wind.
As I arrived at the end of the field, I slowly began creeping to the top of the ridge in order to hopefully see a gobbler on the east-facing side. As I started to crest the hill, I dropped to my hands and knees and slowly peeked over. Nothing was there. Scanning back and forth, I figured that what I had seen must’ve been a log, and just as I was about to stand, the shape of a turkey 75 yards away in the woods below the field caught my eye. Not moving a muscle, I noticed that the turkey was, in fact, a gobbler and was slowly making its way out the ridge, parallel to my position. As it went out of sight, two more turkeys (they looked like jakes) appeared and followed suit. Since they had not seen me and were just slowly working feeding in a consistent direction, I decided to try to get in front of them.
Backing up slowly, I got out of sight of the turkeys, then stood up and dropped back over the west side of the ridge. Making a few hundred-yard mad dash out the ridge, I got to a spot that I figured would be in front of the gobblers, and proceeded to flip back onto the east side, and dropped over onto a small bench, roughly 30 yards from the top of the hill. Positioning myself against a large root ball, I slipped out of my vest, propped my gun on my lap, and began soft calling on a mouth call. Honestly, I did not have high hopes for this to work, but since the weather was so poor, I figured this was my best bet and was prepared to spend the rest of the morning with these turkeys.
Shortly after my second calling sequence, the sound of footsteps lurked behind me on the top of the ridge that I had just walked on. Puzzled by this, I assumed that it was probably just a deer and didn’t think much of it. A few seconds later, the footsteps drew closer, so I slowly turned my head and was extremely surprised to see the large red head of a gobbler bobbing back and forth just 35 yards away. As the head went behind a poplar tree, I quickly turned myself and repositioned my gun in the tom’s direction. Went the head reappeared 25 yards away, I watched as it dropped back like it was going into full strut, and I took the opportunity to bear down on my sight and position my red dot. As soon as the head popped back up back into view, I squeezed the trigger.
After some reflection, I am pretty sure this turkey had been on the west side of the ridge the entire time and had heard me yelping on my box call while making my move in the original turkeys. He was probably lonely enough to come in even without gobbling. Once he got to the top of the ridge, he most likely heard my soft calling and moved out to my new location. It was definitely an odd way to kill a turkey, and I was definitely very lucky, but I’ll certainly take it.
Sunday, May 2nd
On May 2nd, I found myself ascending a precipice on a piece of public land in West Virginia that I hold near and dear to my heart. With the warmer weather and light winds, I guessed that the turkeys would gobble really well. Around 5:30, a gobble on a distant knob rang out, which seemed to domino all of the other toms in the area. On ridge and mountains all around, I could hear distant gobbles, but strangely enough, nothing close. Finally, after listening to the chorus of non-huntable turkeys, a tom sounded off roughly 400 yards below me of the ridge that I was on. The only problem was that there was only 100 yards to the property line, so I figured that it was going to take a little bit of luck to coax the tom that far.
I sat and listened for a while, formulating a game plan and deciding how I would attack the situation. When the tom finally flew down, he started gobbling up a storm, and it seemed as though he was running up the hollow, away from my position. Without thinking twice, I dropped down to the property line and then began running out the ridge to stay directly above the turkey. Coming to a little bench, I stopped and got a glass call out of my vest. I knew that the only way to get the tom to cover 300 yards uphill would be to get him fired up, so I made a loud series of yelps on my call, which he responded to immediately.
Now that I had his attention, I cut and yelped sharply on the call, and he absolutely ate it up. He was gobbling over and over again for a minute straight. I presented another series of yelps, but he didn’t gobble back. At that point, I knew that he must be making a move in my direction, and as fired up as he was, I figured that he was probably coming fast.
I backed up about thirty yards from the edge of the bench and sat down on a big tree that had some brush around it. Knowing that I was hidden well, I slipped out of my vest, popped a mouth call in, and got my gun situated. The next time he gobbled, he was within 150 yards, cutting half of the original distance in no time. Turning my head to face directly behind me, I yelped a few times on the mouth call to sound like a hen that was walking away, which got the tom’s attention, and he gobbled three or four times in a row. Suddenly, everything went quiet for a minute, and I knew that the gobbler had to be cutting distance once again.
The next time the bird gobbled, he was within shotgun range, just over the crest of the bench. I yelped a few more times, and he cut me off right away.
The next thing I heard were footsteps as he crested the bench, and a snow-white head popped into view. He was walking at a fast pace, right toward the end of my gun. When he got within 20 yards, I clucked in order to get him to stop, which worked like a charm. Placing the red dot at the base of his neck, I ended my West Virginia season.
The first weekend of May was fantastic this year, and it is something that I always look forward to. I still have a few tags in my pockets for other states and will possibly be taking another trip to the far northeast at the end of the month. There is a lot of great hunting still to be had, and I plan to spend every second in the woods that I possibly can.
