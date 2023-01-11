Every year, I look forward to the challenge of pursuing late-season does with archery tackle.
Due to the hunting pressure from the past three months, they are on extremely high alert, which makes it quite difficult with swirling winds and bare trees.
Because of spending so much time chasing deer with a bow at the end of December, I have certainly become a better bow hunter as far as keeping deer from seeing me in the tree and avoiding slightly swirling winds.
Every move needs to be calculated this time of year; one simply cannot get lazy when deer are in view.
Although it is difficult, hunting late-season archery can be a lot of fun.
I started my late-season hunting the day after Christmas braving the frigid cold, but it was to no avail as the deer simply were not moving.
Finally, later in the week, the weather started to break, and the deer began to move.
On the morning of December 29th, I slipped into a bedding area and climbed a tree well before daylight.
Shortly after daylight broke, deer began filtering in around me, and I knew it was going to be just a matter of time before I was presented a shot.
Finally, after about an hour of watching, two does slowly fed fairly close, and I ranged one at 32 yards.
Waiting for the right time, I drew and settled the pin on the bottom of her lungs, then squeezed off. I watched as the deer’s belly nearly touched the ground, and the arrow sailed over its back.
This was the first deer I had missed in three years, and I honestly wasn’t too upset about it as I hit right where I was aiming, but the deer simply wasn’t there when the arrow arrived.
Shortly after the miss, another doe wandered in and quickly worked with 25 yards. As her head went behind a tree, I drew my bow again and waited for a clear shot.
As the deer came out from behind the tree, it looked up, saw me and stopped in its tracks.
The shot wasn’t totally clear, but I figured there was enough of an opening that an arrow could easily sip through.
Much to my surprise, after touching the trigger, I watched as the arrow hit a limb and sent it high and back of where I aimed, resulting in merely a flesh wound for the deer.
To say I was frustrated was an understatement as I had killed every deer I shot at for the past three years but now had missed two in one morning.
I hunted a few more times in Pennsylvania and had a few close encounters.
Once, I had a decent buck walk right underneath me, but I didn’t have a buck tag so he was off the table.
On my last hunt of the season, I got quite close again as two does filtered by me at thirty yards.
It was extremely calm, meaning I had to move slowly, and by the time I was ready to shoot, the adult doe had moved off to 40 yards.
Since it was my last hunt, I decided to go ahead and try it. Settling the pin low in the brisket, I squeezed the shot off and watched as the deer totally reversed out before the arrow arrived.
Missing three deer in one season isn’t a great feeling, but in reality, I’m not too terribly upset about it.
Bow hunting this time of year is extremely challenging and missing is just a part of it.
Now that I am finished hunting for the year, depression has set in, and I am beginning to plan my turkey season, which will start in April.
It was a great deer season, but now it is time to close the chapter and move on to 2023. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.