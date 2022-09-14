A pair of lopsided losses in back-to-back weeks has giving me a chance to spotlight student-athletes shining elsewhere.
Typically the guys on the gridiron grab the limelight but the Friday night fan experience is more than just football. In fact, what makes Friday nights great is the presence of other activities as well. Maybe you enjoy the Trojan cheerleaders who do stunts and flips to fire up the crowd. Perhaps you are a fan of the Hampshire Marching Band, which unquestionably enhances the game day experience, no matter the score.
My challenge as a sportswriter is how to highlight their accomplishments. Cheer doesn’t have a final score. There aren’t stats to keep. They don’t play against anyone. Penning a game recap for football is straightforward.
Meaningful facts and stats are compiled and summed to help the reader comprehend the action that took place. High score wins. That’s simple. Here’s what’s harder. Scoring the performance of the cheerleaders or band. Unfortunately, I have no way to judge. I wish there were scores and records for both these sports. Imagine a stat like: The drums and trumpets hit 99.2% of their notes during the halftime show. That would be incredible.
Although band is considered an extracurricular activity and is often left out of the realm of athletics, in my definition, band should be considered a sport.
Band requires time, effort and skill. In addition, playing in the Marching Band can be physically laborious. If golf is a sport (which it is) then band is a sport.
Gifted athletes are members of the band as well. Did you notice the girl smashing symbols on Friday night during the halftime show? 12 hours later she was running the trails of Short Gap. Katie Dice is a nonstop worker whether it’s on the track or playing in the band.
Then, there is the talented cheerleader Abby Hall. She can do flips on command and make her way from goal line to goal line. After cheering for over 3 hours on Friday, Hall woke up and ran 5,000 meters at the Frankfort Invitational. That’s astonishing. Without the ability to calculate scores for cheer and band, perhaps their performances get overlooked. According to my eye test (and ear test), the band is A-sharp and cheer is top of the pyramid.
Next time the scoreboard shows numbers to your disliking, perhaps take a moment and remember Friday nights are more than just football. o
