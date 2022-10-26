Mid-October can be a difficult time in the deer woods as the bucks simply are not moving very far to get to the food. In the past, I have had a hard time getting on bucks from the 10th-20th, but this past week, I was able to find success on a beautiful buck. Up to this point in the season, West Virginia had been giving me fits as I simply had not been in the game with a shooter here in the home state, but persistence finally paid off.
I have hunted nearly every single day of the 2022 archery season. Since I get out of school a little after 3:00, I am able to hunt each evening, which enables me to keep up with the transitions the deer make throughout the season. Even though the middle of the month can be tough, I have found that major weather changes can get bucks moving early in the day, making it much easier to kill one. This past week, we had a scenario just like that as there were multiple days with highs in the forties, which certainly had the deer moving.
Tuesday the 18th yielded cold and windy weather, perfect for daylight movement. There was a pep in my step as I headed into a grove of red oaks that adjoin a thick bedding area. I knew there were a couple of bucks in the area, but I hadn’t checked this particular grove of oak trees to see if that had acorns this year, and was elated to find they were dropping plenty of nuts, and there was plenty of fresh deer sign around them. Quickly climbing into a large tree, I settled in with a few hours of daylight left, and simply took in the fall weather. The air had a bite to it, and the wind was hitting me dead in the face which gave me confidence because I knew there was very little chance of being winded.
The area I was in was a patch of open timber that butted up to a thicket full of blowdowns and tall grass. Since the brush was so tall, I was able to slip in very tight to it without deer seeing me, and because of the wind noise, they would not be able to hear me walking either. It is a place that sets up perfectly for a day like this one on a calm day, the deer would be able to hear my approach.
Up to this point, I had been seeing very little deer movement before 6:30, so I was not paying too close attention. Spending my time with my nose in a book, I looked up periodically to scan the woods but was much more focused on the adventures of the 19th-century mountain man, Osborne Russel, than I was on the deer woods.
Around 5:45, I slid my book into my pack to focus on my main objective for the remainder of daylight. It was a good thing I did because shortly after, I noticed a buck stand up in front of me, no more than seventy-five yards away. I quickly pulled my binoculars out to notice that it only had one antler, which made it not one that I would shoot, but I still considered it a cool encounter. Minutes later, another deer caught my eye and I quickly recognized it as one of the larger bucks that I had on camera. “Oh shoot”, I thought to myself as soon I put my binoculars on it. Knowing that the bucks would likely make their way to me since I was on the first available acorns, I put my binoculars down, and quickly, but methodically, grabbed my bow. I wasn’t surprised to see that the big buck was moving toward me, but I was shocked because I couldn’t believe this plan was actually going to work out the way that I had drawn it up. With each step the buck took, I figured something was going to go wrong, but he kept coming closer, almost as if on a string.
Soon, the buck crossed the 25-yard mark, then the 20, then he was within 15 yards, coming right at the base of my tree. “Great”, I thought to myself, “he’s going to walk right under me and I’m not going to get a shot”. As soon as that thought entered my mind, the buck turned slightly to my left, and I went to full draw as his head went behind a tree. Slowly coming out from behind the tree, I picked a spot low on his shoulder, then squeezed the shot off. I watched as the razor-tipped arrow melted through him, and saw him bound off fifty yards, stop, and then tip over dead as a doornail. I simply couldn’t believe it.
Yes, he was a big buck, which was cool, but I was more excited about creating a plan that worked exactly as I had drawn it up. Using the elements to slip in tight to bedding without spooking him, being on the first available acorns, and making a perfect shot had me more excited than a big set of antlers ever could.
Arrowing this buck filled my second tag of the season. Right now, I still have one more archery buck tag in West Virginia and have the coveted Iowa tag in my pocket for November. I am planning to continue to hunt every evening until I either tag out or leave for the Midwest. Now that we are officially in the last week of October, the best time of year to catch a big buck on their feet is upon us. The whitetail woods are about to get silly. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.