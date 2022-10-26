Mid-October can be a difficult time in the deer woods as the bucks simply are not moving very far to get to the food. In the past, I have had a hard time getting on bucks from the 10th-20th, but this past week, I was able to find success on a beautiful buck. Up to this point in the season, West Virginia had been giving me fits as I simply had not been in the game with a shooter here in the home state, but persistence finally paid off. 

I have hunted nearly every single day of the 2022 archery season. Since I get out of school a little after 3:00, I am able to hunt each evening, which enables me to keep up with the transitions the deer make throughout the season. Even though the middle of the month can be tough, I have found that major weather changes can get bucks moving early in the day, making it much easier to kill one. This past week, we had a scenario just like that as there were multiple days with highs in the forties, which certainly had the deer moving. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.