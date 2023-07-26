So last time, whenever I was writing this column a month ago, I was talking about how we’re always busy, but we’re blessed.
Between summer basketball, spending time outdoors and American Legion baseball we have been on the road quite a bit this summer.
Well, I guess we can say that it paid off in a big way because we are making our way to Charleston for the state American Legion State baseball championship!
Another pretty big honor was that I was recently named second team all area for our regular high school baseball season. I am beyond excited about these accomplishments.
In order to make it to states, we had to be one of the top two teams in our area in a double elimination tournament.
The first night of our playoffs, we played a team that we beat four times in the regular season.
We thought we had a pretty good shot, but you never know. North Berkley came out and played really well that night.
We didn’t really play our best game and they ended up beating us 3-4.
North Berkley lost the next evening against South Berkley 0-5. Since they lost, they had to turn around and play us right after that game.
We had a little bit of spark coming into this game because we knew that if we lost one more, we wouldn’t make it to states. We ended up coming out and beating North Berkley 11-3.
The following evening, we had to face South Berkeley for seeding at states. They beat us 5-7 but still, we are heading to Charleston for the American Legion State Tournament as area runners-up.
This basically means that we go into the state bracket playing a harder team for the first game. However, they always say you have to beat the best to be the best, so it isn’t a horrible thing to face a tougher team right away with all of our pitching still intact.
The state tournament is a double elimination tournament. If you’d like to tune in and watch it, go to wvvideoproductions.com.
Our first game is Tuesday, July 23, at 1:30 p.m. If we win on Tuesday, we play on Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. If we lose on Tuesday, we play on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m.
So, as you are reading this, we are working toward our next goal of winning the state championship, but if that doesn’t happen, we’re going to have a great time hanging out with the team and bonding with other teams. As I mentioned in my last article, it is always great to embrace the entire experience no matter what you are doing.
Yeah, it’s going to be super busy out there, but at the end of this it’s all a matter of having fun. Sure, we want to go out there and win but at the same time we hit our goal to make it to states and now our goal is set to win the state championship.
I think we can do it but there’s some good competition out there so it’s going to be tough. We are all super happy and blessed to make it here and hopefully will be able to come back home with a trophy and a couple metals in our hands.
Also, there will be several college scouts there that could help us all with our dream of playing college baseball. Another reason I like going to state for the American Legion tournament is because the opening ceremony is a very special moment.
It’s a pretty cool experience to see the soldiers that fought for our country presenting the nation’s colors and allowing us to embrace that moment with them.
We can only play this tournament and season thanks to their sacrifices that allow us to be free. In today’s world true patriotism isn’t always showcased but I can assure you it will be during the opening evening’s events.
In the past, the food has been really good too which is always a plus.
I think all in all the baseball experience is pretty cool but just knowing what you are playing for and the county/school that you are representing is a big deal.
I plan to go down to Charleston and make Hampshire County proud. o
