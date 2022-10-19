Trojans knock off Cougars, earn top sectional seed
SUNRISE SUMMIT – While the Trojan girls were battling for sectional supremacy in Charles Town, the Trojan boys (11-3-4) needed a win over Jefferson on Thursday night to clinch the No. 1 sectional playoff seed.
Earlier this season HHS beat Jefferson 4-2 in Shenandoah Junction and split the season series against Washington, winning 4-1 win and losing 3-0. A win against the Cougars in the final game of the year was a must for Hampshire.
HHS 3 Jefferson 0
The Trojans outplayed Jefferson from the opening kick, putting constant pressure on Cougar goalkeeper Eduardo Almansa who faced a total of 16 shots on net.
At the 26 minute mark in the 1st half, Almansa made a save and proceeded to drop kick the ball down the field, however, his foot was completely outside of the box which earned HHS a direct kick from just outside the 18.
Coach Robby Hott let his sharp shooting senior, Dom Strawn, take the direct kick and he executed the boot to perfection. Strawn took his time, identified an open alley for the ball to travel, and then launched a rocket to the bottom left corner of the net to give Hampshire the early lead 1-0.
Strawn’s 19th goal of the season eclipsed the HHS all-time season scoring record, set by his older brother Andrew with 18 goals in 2020.
“Double Down” Dom Strawn did exactly what his nickname implies. He doubled down on his scoring with another goal in the 2nd half.
With 13:48 remaining in the game, a high ball was sent deep into the Cougar box and Jordan Gray jumped to meet the ball with his head. Unfortunately for Gray, he was interfered with by Cougar midfielder Charley Amos which earned HHS a penalty kick.
Without hesitation, the Trojans leading scorer, Dom Strawn, took his place in the box while Cougar goalkeeper Almansa kept chirping about which side of the net Strawn was aiming for.
The whistle blew and Strawn blasted a shot to the bottom right corner of the net, which slightly deflected off the Cougar keepers left hand, but the overpowering momentum from the ball left Almansa no chance to stop the shot as Strawn scored his 20th goal of the season.
Holding a 2-0 lead with under 8 minutes remaining, the Trojans didn’t let off the gas.
Brady Pyles took the corner kick for Hampshire which arched long and wide of the Cougar net. Deep on the backside of the box, Dominick Digruttolo was in position to get his left foot on the ball and sent a skyscraping shot on net that bounced once then into the nylon to give Hampshire a 3-0 advantage and eventually the win.
The importance of set pieces for HHS was evident as all 3 goals came from a set kick.
“We have been very successful with set pieces,” said Hott.
“We are calm, collected and drive it home when we get the opportunity.”
While the offense gets the headlines, it was the defense that flexed their muscles when it mattered most.
“At practice last week, I had a conversation with the boys about getting back to the basics,” said Hott.
“I pressed upon them to step to every ball which makes a huge difference in the game, but especially in these sectional games.”
The message Hott gave his team carried over to the game as Hampshire dominated physically and with 50/50 balls.
Dom Strawn led HHS with 8 tackles while Ethan Burkett had 7 tackles and a team leading 4 steals.
Isaiah Hott was a force with 7 tackles and 2 steals while Jordan Gray finished with 5 tackles and 3 steals.
Dylan Streisel had 5 tackles, while Eli Embrey, Trenton Timbrook, and Brady Pyles had 4.
Wade Shreve and Dominick Digruttolo each had 3 tackles.
In net, Mason Hott finished with 2 saves.
Season Overview
Without a doubt, the 2022 Hampshire boys soccer squad is the best boys team in history, finishing with a record of 11-3-4 and the No. 1 seed in a powerhouse sectional.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” said coach Hott.
“Especially with this group of kids to culminate into this miraculous season.”
On Thursday night, Hampshire hopes to make history as the 1st Trojan boys soccer team to win a class AAA sectional championship.
Going to the Boys sectional championship
When:7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Rannells Field
Washington
Mascot:Patriots
Class:AAA
Founded:2008
Enrollment:1,304
2022 record:8-10-3
Goals For:43
Goals Against:40
2022 vs HHS:
Sept. 3 lost to HHS 4-1
Oct. 8 beat HHS 3-0
Sectional semifinal:
Beat Jefferson 1-0 (2 OT) o
