The Final Round of the Gary Crane Cup for 2022 was held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Capon Springs Resort. The course was in fantastic shape, and the weather couldn’t have been better. Congratulations go out to our two Cup winners, Greg Corley (net) and Mike Ryan (gross).
We would like to express our thanks to the many golfers who support the Crane Cup each year.
Without their participation, the program would not exist. We would also like to thank all the great courses that go out of their way to make us feel welcome each month. Mark your calendars right now for April 11, 2023, when we start the pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs.
Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament
The 9th annual Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wilson Lanes in Romney. The 3-game, USBC sanctioned handicap tourney is open to all men and women single bowlers. Squad times for the tourney will be 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Entries must be pre-paid, and a maximum of 24 entries will be allowed in each squad. Entry fee is $35, with unlimited pre-paid re-entries allowed. A guaranteed first prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the tourney champion.
This tournament is dedicated to the memory of Chuck Parsons, an avid bowler and sports enthusiast, who passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2012. Inquiries about the tournament may be directed to Wilson Lanes at 304-822-4100.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access and a private conference room. If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
