Keyser blows by Hampshire, 54-0
KEYSER – The Trojans headed into Friday night on a 2-game winning streak looking to knock off the Golden Tornado in Mineral County for the 1st time since 1994.
As the Green and White headed down U.S. 50 towards Alumni Field, the sunny skies of optimism transformed into wicked gale force winds as warning sirens bellowed from the press box informing those in attendance a nasty storm was about to hit.
From the initial kickoff, Keyser set the tone, a physical brand of football known throughout the region. Credit the Trojans for their willingness to battle the Golden Tornado early in the contest, but hopes of an upset faded quickly as the Gold and Black rushing attack racked up 378 yards en route to a 54-0 victory.
Senior running back “Thunder” Drae Allen lowered his shoulder and bullied his way to 162 yards on 18 carries scoring 2 touchdowns.
“Drae is hardnosed and tough to bring down, yet has the moves in the open field to make people look silly at times,” said Keyser’s 1st year Head Coach Derek Stephen.
His counterpart, “Lightning” Zion Powell, led the Golden Tornado, catching the pigskin highlighted by a 57-yard dash to the endzone.
“Zion is the same way, except he has more top end speed,” Coach Stephen stated.
Keyser QB Gavin Root rushed for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 6 passes for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Keyser’s defense was just as impressive as they kept Hampshire’s offense in check all night long. QB Alex Hott led the Trojan offense with 12 yards rushing on 7 carries. In the air, Hott was 12 for 29 for a total of 112 yards and 1 interception.
“Our defense finally came out to play like we were capable of,” said Coach Derek Stephen.
“We knew we had a potent offense coming in, but I think it’s starting to click a little bit on how we want our defense ran and the little nuances they didn’t have earlier in the year.”
Hamphire’s leading wideout Trevor Sardo caught 8 passes for 73 yards and Christian Hicks pulled down 3 passes for 44 yards.
With Allegany removed from Keyser’s schedule in 2020, the annual game with Hampshire is now the longest continuous rival for the Golden Tornado.
“It always feels good to beat a rival,” Coach Stephen said with a smile.
The Trojans amassed 155 yards of total offense, but 123 yards of penalties nixed most of the gains.
One positive for the Trojans was the performance of Alex Pritts who returned from a leg injury. Pritts had an outstanding day on defense finishing with 11 tackles to lead all players.
“Coming back from an injury, Alex really showed why he is an anchor on defense. This young man wears his passion on his sleeve,” Hampshire Coach Aaron Rule complimented.
Ashton Haslacker finished with 5 tackles while Nathan Sions, Jon Moreland and Asher Landis had 4.
The Trojans (2-3) look to regroup quickly as they play host to Petersburg (3-1) on homecoming night at Rannells Field.
This game will be critical for Hampshire if they have plans to visit the postseason for the 1st time since 2003.
Familiarity of Hampshire’s roster might be a big advantage for Petersburg’s new Head Coach Donny Evans. The Vikings play caller spent years strolling the sidelines at Rannells Field as an assistant coach for the Trojans and as head coach of the Romney Pioneers. Although Coach Evans knows the strengths and weaknesses Trojan athletes, he is more focused on his own squad heading into Friday night.
“We need all 11 on the field to play at a high level,” said Coach Evans.
“From defense, offense to special teams. We need those guys to execute and be competitive. If we do the small things the big things will take care of themselves and the outcome will reflect that.”
The last time Hampshire walked away with a win at Rannells Field over the Vikings, it was an 80-0 blowout in 2001.
