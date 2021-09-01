SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan girls soccer team had a standout performance in net from sophomore Hailee Jenkins last Tuesday as Hampshire held on to tie Spring Mills 2-2.
“If Hailee isn’t playing at the level she is playing at we don’t come out of that game with a tie,” said coach Troy Crane.
“We had every opportunity to win it, but she kept us there, and kept us in it to win.”
On a blistering hot 95-degree day, the Trojans came out just as hot by putting pressure on the Spring Mills defense.
Late in the 1st half, the Cardinal goaltender made a mistake coming too far out of the box that led to a golden opportunity for Hampshire sharp shooter Kaelyn Knight who blasted the ball from long range that soared over the Spring Mills keeper and into the net.
The Knight goal gave Hampshire a 1-0 advantage at intermission.
Spring Mills responded in the 2nd half with a goal early on to tie the game 1-1.
Camryn Downs showed off her fancy footwork by booting a ball to the back of the net to give Hampshire a narrow 2-1 edge. The Trojans allowed 1 goal with a few minutes remaining in the 2nd half to knot the game 2-2.
Any tie or win over an Eastern Panhandle team is a big deal for the Trojans, but coach Crane isn’t satisfied with just a tie as he envisions his young group of kids doing more once the playoffs arrive.
“If they are willing to work the next month that we can compete to make out of this region,” said coach Crane.
“We struggled with making really good connections because we were hurrying. But every time we settled down and got a good look on the offensive end we put something on goal. We have to improve those percentages against the great teams.”
On Saturday, the Trojans had a relatively easy game as they destroyed Petersburg 8-0. The lopsided victory simply confirmed the power of the Trojan offense. You don’t know who is going to score and when that might be. A nice thing to have if you are coach Crane.
“We have 7 people scoring,” said Crane.
“You can’t just shut down 1 or 2 of our players, because we have another 5 that are going to beat you.”
Freshman Nevaeh Church scored 2 goals, while Cam Downs, Hannah Ault, Izzy Blomquist, Jaleigh Dixon, Lynnea Clark and Kaelyn Knight each had one. Cam Downs and Izzy Blomquist both finished with 3 assists.
The Trojans are now 2-0-1 on the season with a busy week ahead. On Thursday, Hampshire hosts Berkeley Springs at home starting at 5 p.m.
