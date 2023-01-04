Throughout the year when an idea for a column hits me, I take a second and make a note in my iPhone. Sometimes the idea is a dud and other times the note turns into a rant about “good towels.”
This week I went through my notes from 2022 and pulled out a few thoughts that didn’t have enough mustard to become a full column.
Funding fire departments in rural areas
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service awarded grants to 53 volunteer fire departments across the state. The grants were intended to help fund and enhance rural fire protection.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service provided those funds.
I would like West Virginia to mimic Maryland.
Investment in rural fire prevention makes long-term financial sense for the state.
According to Gov. Jim Justice, the Mountain State has the largest surplus ever.
Fires across the county dominated the headlines in 2022, further underlining the need for investment into better fire protection in rural areas like Hampshire.
Too often I have been told the outcome of a game was the fault of the refs.
Let’s call a spade a spade. Refs are human beings with feelings and no two refs are going to agree on everything.
Every weekend I watch the NFL and these games are governed by some of the best officials in the nation. Yet, time and time again, on-air and former referees will openly disagree with calls on the field.
I knew when I played hockey that the refs in Detroit and Kalamazoo would let me get away with hacking compared to the refs in Indianapolis who would call every little ticky-tack penalty. I adjusted accordingly.
Fundamentally each group of referees will call a game differently. These are humans, not robots. It’s important to adjust accordingly to the refs.
Losing weight. It’s the top New Year’s resolution year-after-year. In its simplest form, achieving weight loss is comprised of exercising more and eating healthier. But there are inherent challenges with trying to live a healthier lifestyle including the availability of places to walk / exercise outdoors.
On Christmas Day, after finishing my plate of tasty food it was time to take Lady Pooch for a walk. Ice and snow eliminated most options locally with the exception of WVSDB.
I arrived at WVSDB at 4:40 p.m. and took a 20-minute walk with Pooch dressed in her finest Christmas attire.
As you would expect, I was the only soul on campus. Well not entirely. A security guard driving a white van lurked nearby.
I finished my walk and climbed into my car around 5 p.m., and the guard parked his van in a blocking fashion.
“Are you an employee here?” the guard asked me.
“I work here in town,” I responded.
“This is a closed campus,” he replied.
Steam started shooting out of my ears. This was Christmas.
“I was just walking my dog,” I explained.
“Nobody is allowed to be on campus after dusk,” he responded.
I shook my head. Sunset officially happened at 4:58 p.m. on Dec. 25. I refrained from getting snarky with the enforcement officer but dusk and sunset are 2 completely different times.
In general, dusk in winter is typically 30 minutes after sunset.
Therefore, I had another 25 minutes before I violated any campus regulations.
Did I mention it was Christmas Day?
Honestly, I was just trying to burn a few calories and stretch my legs on a holiday.
Perhaps exercising and using local facilities should be promoted and applauded instead of villianized. o
