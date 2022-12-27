20 years ago
20 years ago
CHARLESTON — Two Hampshire High football players were honored this week by being recognized as members of the West Virginia Class AAA all-state team.
Junior running back Alex Lee and senior offensive lineman Scott See were placed on the special honorable mention and honorable mention lists, respectively. Lee and See are both two-time selections.
Both made the team as sophomores. Lee’s achievements were particularly impressive, playing in only seven games due to an array of injuries. The wiry wingback finished the 2002 campaign with 721 yards on 100 attempts. Perhaps even more effective as a strong safety, Lee led Hampshire with 33 solo tackles.
10 years ago
ELKINS – Last Tuesday the Hampshire swim team made history.
The Trojans swam against Elkins and North Marion, and for the first time in its short existence swept the meet, beating both teams.
The meet, held in Elkins, saw the Trojans win 1st place in key races.
Finishing first for the Trojans were Logan James in the 100 breaststroke, Britt Dolly in the 500 free, and Josh Slocum in the 200 IM.
The team had swimmers competing in every race.
In some events like the boys 400 free relay, Hampshire was the only school fielding a team.
Despite not having any competition, the Trojans still pushed themselves reaching personal records.
