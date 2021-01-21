Tiz Johnnie is back on the track and ready to race this weekend at the Charles Town Races on Saturday.
Tiz Johnnie, owned by local horse breeder Ernie Baisden, is the favored filly with 2/1 odds to take home the crown.
Tiz Johnnie will be running in the 7th Race of the evening with a post time of 10:02 p.m. Tiz Johnnie will be racing against, Sherwood Lady, Singindownthelane, Alpine Moon, Longstorylucy, Country Magic.
Arnaldo Bocachica will once again be the jockey for Tiz Johnnie.
