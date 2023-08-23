20 years ago 2003
Trojans tie Tornado 1-1
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 3:55 pm
ROMNEY — While a win was not in the works for the Hampshire boys soccer team, optimism poured from every direction Saturday at the new Soldier Field at HHS. The Trojans tied Keyser 1-1 Saturday afternoon in the first ever boys’ soccer game at Hampshire High.
However, while HHS didn’t come out on top as their head coach, Al Straley, had hoped, he was definitely impressed with his team’s early poise in a tight game. “This was the strongest we’ve played on opening day in the four years of the program by a long shot,” beamed Straley.
“As far as our play Saturday, organization offensively and defensively, it was the best we’ve ever played. We played very well. We didn’t get the win, but in my view, we totally outplayed Keyser.” o
Project Development and Sports Editor
