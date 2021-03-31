The pursuit of the Gray Crane Cup for 2021 begins this Tuesday, April 6, when we travel to Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs for the 1st of our 6 qualifiers. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $20, and the 1st tee times begin at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Carrol Link (gross) and Glen Spaid (net) are the defending champions.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: May 11- The Woods; June 8- Franklin; July 15- The Pines in Morgantown; Aug. 10- Snowshoe; Sep. 14- Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premiere resort courses.
Walk To Be Fit Program
Walk To Be Fit begins again on April 1. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank Branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta. When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts?
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
At the request of Superintendent Jeff Pancione and the Hampshire County Board of Education, HCP&R will not be renting the gymnasium at Old Capon Bridge Middle School for the near future. The Board has concerns about outside groups using the gym before or after elementary and middle school students use it.
Without proper sanitizing, the risk of germs spreading is very high, and the one thing the Hampshire County Board of Education and HCP&R don’t want to do is cause any kids to get sick. We will inform you when the gym becomes available again.
If you have already scheduled a rental for the gym, call us at 304-822-7300 and we will make arrangements to either refund your money or change the reservation to a later date. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our kids always takes top priority.
We are still making the cafeteria and kitchen at OCBMSavailable for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Groups are now restricted to 100 people or less
2. Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating
3. Proper social distancing (six feet apart) must be maintained at all times
4. No self-service of food
5. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
6. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
7. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
8. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.): $150 for Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. - 10 p.m.): $300 for Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 4, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2021 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented.
You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300.
We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
Even though the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive has concluded for another year, we continue to get donations. Thanks go out to Capon Valley Ruritan and the Moreland family in memory of Lynwood Moreland for their generous donations last week. All told, 33 different donors have contributed a total of $5,605 this year. We have received enough donations to purchase five new displays, three of which will be big displays to line the interior of the park. We also have adequate funds to make necessary repairs to any existing displays that need attention.
If you wanted to contribute but forgot to do it, we are still accepting donations. Contributions of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every donation helps make the Festival that much better in 2021. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the donation, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business. ο
Welcome to the discussion.
