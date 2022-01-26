Officials from the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc. (IAABO) have joined forces with the American Cancer Society to raise funds to help fight cancer.
Officials from around the United States have been asked to donate a portion of their game fees to raise funds to help find a cure for this dreaded disease.
Participating officials will display their commitment to the campaign during the week of January 24th – 30th, 2022, by using a colored whistle while officiating games.
Their goal is to not only raise funds for this worthy cause, but to also bring awareness to the basketball spectators and to provide support to those affected by cancer.
The officials from the Potomac Valley Basketball Officials, IAABO Board No. 204 are participating in the campaign and will be wearing their colored whistles in contests held throughout the week.
Anyone interested in making a donation to this worthy cause is encouraged to attend a basketball game at a local high school, where they can take in a contest and submit their donation directly.
Another way to donate is by visiting https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=629. o
