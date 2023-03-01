Carroll's Corner Headshot 2022

Nick Carroll 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

The calendar has flipped from February to March and nothing says March more than basketball. 

Growing up in Indiana, I became acquainted with the rich history of basketball in the Hoosier state. Bobby Knight, Hinkle Fieldhouse and the movie Hoosiers are just some of the well-known legends of Hoosier hysteria. 

