The calendar has flipped from February to March and nothing says March more than basketball.
Growing up in Indiana, I became acquainted with the rich history of basketball in the Hoosier state. Bobby Knight, Hinkle Fieldhouse and the movie Hoosiers are just some of the well-known legends of Hoosier hysteria.
On Monday evening I was scripting my article on the Hampshire boys basketball team and quickly found myself in a deep rabbit hole of unfamiliar basketball knowledge relevant to the Mountain State.
Everybody in West Virginia knows the importance of Jerry West, Rod Thorn and Bob Huggins, but I was surprised at what I didn’t know.
Here are a few excerpts from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History on significant basketball stories from the Mountain State:
Coach Clair Bee
The game of modern basketball owes much to a coaching legend from Grafton, Clair Bee. The game of basketball was still in its infancy when Bee played for the Grafton YMCA team. One of his opponents was Clarksburg’s Bristol High School, coached by basketball innovator Cam Henderson, who later gained national prominence at Marshall College.
Like Henderson, Bee took coaching to new levels, introducing high-scoring strategies at a time when most games rarely exceeded 30 points.
In 20 seasons at Long Island University, Bee’s teams won 95 percent of their games from 1931 to 1951, including 43 in a row from 1935 to 1937. Bee holds the Division I NCAA record for highest winning percentage, winning 83% of his games as head coach. Bee resigned in 1951 after several of his players were implicated in the CCNY Point Shaving Scandal. LIU shut down its athletic program shortly afterward.
Bee’s Long Island team won two national championships and might have won a third had it not been for a first-round upset in the 1942 National Invitational Tournament to West Virginia University, which went on to garner its only national title.
Bee left coaching but he didn’t leave sports. In retirement, Bee became a popular author, using his own experiences in Grafton as the basis of 24 fictional books for young readers about high school athlete Chip Hilton.
The books inspired such basketball notables as Bobby Knight, who invited Bee to conduct clinics for his teams at West Point and Indiana.
Bee also coached the National Basketball Association’s Baltimore Bullets from 1952 to 1954, amassing a 34–116 record under his tenure.
Bee was known as the “Innovator.” His contributions to the game of basketball include the 1–3–1 zone defense and the three-second rule.
Bee was inducted into the
Basketball Hall of Fame in 1968. The Clair Bee Coach of the Year Award is awarded every year to a coach who makes an outstanding contribution to the game of college basketball.
First state basketball tournament for black athletes
For 33 years, black students competed in the West Virginia Athletic Union, whose first basketball tournament began on March 19, 1925, at West Virginia State College in Institute. Eleven of West Virginia’s 25 black high school basketball teams met in the inaugural tournament with Lincoln High School of Wheeling defeating Kimball High School in the finals. A prominent African-American newspaper, the Pittsburgh Courier, reported the competition was the first of its kind among black schools in West Virginia and one of the first ever in the country.
The tournament gained popularity during the 1930s and 1940s when it was hosted by Institute, Charleston, Bluefield, Clarksburg, and Northfork.
The 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education was the beginning of the end for segregation in public schools. The decision had a profound effect on school life from academics to athletics.
By the late 1950s, the integration orders forced most black schools to close.
In 1957, Bluefield’s Park Central High School hosted the last West Virginia Athletic Union basketball tournament. Only 12 schools competed. The rest had either been merged into previously all-white schools or had joined the state Secondary Schools Activity Commission and played a schedule of integrated schools.
The host team, Park Central, beat the defending state champion Byrd Prillerman of Raleigh County for the last Athletic Union title.
After the tournament, the Athletic Union disbanded and the final 12 black schools joined the Secondary Schools Activity Commission.
By the beginning of the 1966 school year, all of West Virginia’s black public schools had closed and the state’s educational system was completely integrated.
West Virginia State College wins back-to-back titles
Several college basketball powerhouses emerged from West Virginia in the 1940s. West Virginia University won a national title in 1942 and Cam Henderson’s Marshall College team captured the National Intercollegiate Basketball Tournament in 1947. The following year, it was West Virginia State College’s turn.
Long considered one of the nation’s finest academic black colleges, State dominated athletics as well. All but one of its opponents were out-of-state schools. Despite the rigors of prolonged road trips, Coach Mark Cardwell’s ‘47-’48 team won all 20 regular season games heading into the national Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament in Washington.
The Yellow Jackets annihilated Johnson C. Smith College in the opening round by 34 points. In the second round, they won a narrow victory over North Carolina College, setting up the championship match against Howard University on March 13. In a close, low-scoring game, State took the lead with 9 minutes remaining and never relinquished it, winning 42 to 31. In 1949, the Yellow Jackets successfully defended their title, defeating North Carolina to win back-to-back national championships.
They were led both seasons by Clarence “Bumpy” Clark, Joe Gilliam, Bob Wilson, and 6-foot-7 Earl Lloyd. Two years later, Lloyd became the first African American to play in a National Basketball Association game, when he debuted with the Washington Capitals on October 31, 1950. Lloyd wasn’t the only pathbreaker. Several other blacks were drafted the same year as Lloyd, including State teammate Bob Wilson. However, since the Washington Capitals’ season began first, Lloyd is credited with breaking the NBA’s color barrier.
Early in his rookie season, the Korean War began and Lloyd was drafted into the Army. He returned to the NBA and played eight seasons with the Syracuse Nationals and Detroit Pistons. In 1960, Lloyd was named an assistant with the Pistons, becoming the NBA’s first black coach.
West Virginia State was integrated 6 years after its first national championship and joined the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, comprised of historically white colleges. State made it to a national championship game again in 1987, but lost in the finals of the NAIA Tournament for small colleges. o
