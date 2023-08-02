ROMNEY – Gold Medal Squared has been preparing volleyball players for upcoming seasons for over 30 years and their knowledge and knowhow helped Trojans, Bobcats and Pioneers prepare for the 2023 campaign. Hampshire head coach Megan Fuller shared some background information on Gold Medal Squared (GMS).
“The “fathers” of the company were instrumental in helping the USA Olympic team in their early years of winning gold medals, which is how the name Gold Medal Squared came to be,” explained Fuller.
“At the time, the USA Olympic team had taken their second gold medal using the fundamentals from this group. We have not run a GMS camp every single year, but we brought GMS in pretty early in my coaching career. We found that for the money, we couldn’t travel to team camps and get the same amount of instruction for the money.”
This year GMS camp had 33 campers, 25 high schoolers and 8 middle school students.
“The coaches are only concerned with what our team needs to work on and are not trying to organize a gym of 10-12 high school volleyball teams,” said Fuller.
“In addition, GMS coaches are specifically trained in the fundamentals and structures that have been proven through data over the lifespan of the company. The skills learned/practice range from the most basic passing principles to complex offensive and defensive rotations. Usually, the courts start in the same place and move at different paces to meet the needs of the skill sets on each floor.”
Upperclassmen campers worked on high-paced game situations and serve-receive battles throughout the week while underclassmen focused on creating strong and more efficient fundamentals while understanding how to move without the ball.
Down at the middle school court, kids learned how to utilize their body movements to make the most consistent and effective contacts on the ball in passing, setting, hitting, and serving. All courts saw a lot of small group play.
“GMS camp is a great pre-season activity to get the players in the gym with each other and trying new things,” said Fuller.
“I appreciate being able to step back and see them play from a different vantage point. It is amazing what a change in perspective can make you realize. Also, after the summer window it is nice to give the players a different voice to listen to. I think it adds a spark that wouldn’t necessarily be there if our coaching staff was doing the instructing. The camp can be grueling at times so having the team in the gym weathering those storms together is great for their bonding. We were lucky to have such a great turnout and to have that much commitment from our players and parents.“
Fuller also mentioned her appreciation for Romney Middle School’s flexibility allowing GMS to use the gym and WVSDB for being gracious hosts to our middle school camp this year as well.
“Without the “village” we would struggle, for sure,” said Fuller. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.