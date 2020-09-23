Breakfast
Sept. 28 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 29 - Sausage gravy over biscuit, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 30 - French toast strips, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Oct. 1 - Cook’s Choice, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Oct. 2 - Scrambled egg patties, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Lunch
Sept. 28 - Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots/cauliflower w/dip, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Sept. 29 - Cheeseburger, baked beans, lettuce/tomato, Graham crackers, canned fruit, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 30 - Breaded chicken strips, steamed carrots, carrots w/dip, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Oct. 1 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Oct. 2 - Pizza, corn, carrots w/dip applesauce, pretzels, fruit juice, milk.
