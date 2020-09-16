Breakfast
Sept. 21 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 22 - Egg patties & English muffin, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 23 - Pancakes w/syrup, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 24 - French toast strips, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 25 - Bacon & cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Lunch
Sept. 21 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread sticks, applesauce, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Sept. 22 - Pizza, corn, celery w/dip, canned fruit, fruit juice, milk.
Sept. 23 - Cream chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, fresh/canned fruit, tossed salad, milk.
Sept. 24 - Pork rib patty sandwich, oven fries, baked chips or pretzels, fresh/canned fruit, colby jack cheese cubes, milk.
Sept. 25 - Grilled chicken patty, lettuce & tomato, celery w/dip, craisins, graham crackers, fruit juice, milk.
