Breakfast
May 23 - Cook’s choice.
May 24 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, juice, milk.
May 25 - Eggstravaganza w/bacon, yogurt, fruit cup, juice, milk.
May 26 - Cereal choice, yogurt w/blueberry bites, fruit cup, juice, milk.
May 27 - Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch
May 23 - Chicken strips, buttered potatoes, baked beans, peaches, milk.
May 24 - Chicken fajita wrap w/cheese & salsa, pinto beans, cucumbers w/dip, tossed salad, banana, milk.
May 25 - Egg sausage sandwich, hash brown, tomato slices, applesauce, juice, milk.
May 26 - Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, dinner roll, fresh apple, milk.
May 27 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, applesauce, fruit cocktail, milk.
