Breakfast
May 24 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 25 - Sausage gravy over biscuit, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 26 - Pancakes w/syrup, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 27 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 28 - Remote learning.
Lunch
May 24 - Tangerine chicken, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
May 25 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, graham crackers, canned fruit, fruit juice, milk.
May 26 - Pulled pork on w/w bun, sweet potatoe fries, cucumbers w/dip, pears, applesauce, milk.
May 27 - Pizza, steamed carrots, corn, Chex mix, mixed fruit, milk.
May 28 - Remote learning.
