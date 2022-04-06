Breakfast
April 11 - Eggstravaganza w/bacon, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
April 12 - Scrambled egg/pork patty sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
April 13 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, juice, milk.
April 14 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
April 15 - No school.
Lunch
April 11 - Chili, grilled cheese, tossed salad, pears, milk.
April 12 - Pulled pork sandwich, oven fries, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.
April 13 - Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, w/w roll, blueberry crisp/fresh fruit, sherbet cup, milk.
April 14 - Cook’s choice.
April 15 - No school.
