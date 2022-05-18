SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Career and Work Skills Training class at Hampshire High School has been awarded a Community Foundation grant.
The grant was to let students in career and work skills collaborate with other classes across the school. The grant made it possible for Riley Jones-Bean and Brennen Brinker, student leaders in the class, to provide hands-on training to their peers.
Students from Tammy Malone’s class were taught how to create vinyl stickers in the shape of a Trojan head, the school’s mascot, and then placed on clipboards for the staff. Additionally, students were taught how to use the laser engraving machine to create coasters, ornaments and key chains.
Career and Work Skills Training is taught by Amy Crites to prepare students to enter the workforce. The collaboration was made possible through a grant from The Hampshire County Community Foundation. o
