Breakfast
April 4 - Breakfast pizza, yogurt, peach cups, juice, milk.
April 5 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
April 6 - Eggstravaganza w/bacon, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
April 7 - Breakfast pizza, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
April 8 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Lunch
April 4 - Chicken fajita wraps, kidney beans, tossed salad, sliced pears, milk.
April 5 - Pizza, steamed carrots, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, dressings, fruit cocktail, milk.
April 6 - Meatloaf, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled pears, milk.
April 7 - Popcorn chicken, steamed broccoli, w/w roll, fresh fruit, milk.
April 8 - Cheeseburger on w/w bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, peas, fresh peppers w/dip, sliced peaches, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.