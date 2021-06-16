A touch of Polynesia came to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in late May.
On May 20, a Thursday, the WVSDB junior class, along with teachers and residential program staff decorated for and held a Polynesian-garden themed prom on the campus lawn. A tent was fully adorned with palm trees, fountains, hibiscus to provide a lush tropical setting for the students to dance the night away in the fresh spring air.
WVSDB middle- and high-school students crowned the 2021 prom court in the early evening hours. Seniors Andy Chappell and Jazmyne Barker were chosen as prom king and queen.
Event photos were captured in front of a beach themed backdrop as a memento of the night.
ProStart students and their teacher, Brian Olden, created a Polynesian-inspired menu that included ham and pineapple skewers, pineapple and chicken salad sandwiches, meatballs, pineapple upside down cupcakes and tropical fruit skewers for all to enjoy.
The prom was a twilight island getaway experience as a result of many WVSDB staff and students collaboration in the design and set up of the lush setting. o
