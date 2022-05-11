The Hampshire County Envirothon Team tied for 1st in soils and placed 6th overall at the state Envirothon contest April 21-22 at Cacapon State Park.
The students acquired natural resource knowledge in aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife; refined critical thinking skills; and honed their public speaking abilities. The competition requires completion of a written test in each of the disciplines as well as hands-on activities like stream assessment; delineation of a watershed; identification of benthic macro-inverterbrates; water and soil chemistry; identification of pelts, skulls, and tracks; use of D-tape, clinometer, Biltmore stick, and a Munsell color book.
The team enjoyed being soaked by the water, out in the forest, and down in the soil pits.
This year’s participants were Daisy Dalrymple, Jonathan Moreland, Sean O’Hara, Savannah Sine and Lane Suddath. They were aided by WVDA Nutrient Management Specialist Jason Dalrymple, wildlife specialist Dexter Simmons, and coached by Susan Sine with Thom Sine as male chaperone.
At the competition they met with various college representatives, professionals in various science occupations, and youth from across the state.
This educational conservation learning experience could not have occurred without the generous support of the Potomac Valley Soil Conversation District, Archer Acres Farm and Farm Credit of the Virginia’s —Romney Branch. The group thanks each sponsor. o
