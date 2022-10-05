GREEN SPRING — Kids from Springfield Green Spring Elementary harnessed their creativity to create scarecrows for their fall challenge this year.
Using frames built by the volunteers from the House of the Setting Sun, kids brainstormed ideas of what to make. They then worked together to develop their imagination into a reality.
Now that the students have finished their scarecrows, the House of the Setting Sun has put them on display. People who visit the House for a Halloween scare can vote on their favorite scarecrow by tossing their change into coin jars. At the end of October, the House will count the money and announce the winner; the class that raises the most will get a pizza party.
Along with the other grades, they will also receive all the “change” that was tossed into the jars throughout the spooky season.
The scarecrows will then be set up at the town square with other fall decorations (that the Springfield Ruritan Club adorns) for the month of November, so parents and students can proudly look and admire the kids’ creative efforts.
Here’s what the kids came up with:
A feline character, “Pete the Cat,” inspired Mrs. Bowen’s kindergarten class scarecrow.
Mrs. Puffinburger’s 1st grade chose “the Force” and created Darth Vader along with R2D2 to accompany him.
Mrs. David’s 2nd class chose the beloved characters from the new Despicable Me movie: Minions; the Rise of Gru.
A 70’s hippie (with a pumpkin head, of course) hung on the frame for Mrs. Ruckman’s 3rd grade class.
Mrs. Harrison’s 4th grade class channeled Bob Ross’ energy. The class thanked Liam Smith for his idea of using the artist. Ross’ quotes adorn the frame as well.
A more traditional approach for a scarecrow was led by Mrs. Cunningham’s 5th grade class – with a twist. “He has hands for feet,” giggled student Faith Buckley.
“We just wanted to have kids involved,” shared Tammy Kirk with the Community Involvement for Kids at the Haunted House.
The kids seemed thrilled to show off their scarecrows, now they wait in anticipation to see who wins the pizza party.
For a closer look, check out the Review’s album online.
