Breakfast
April 19 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 20 - Sausage gravy over biscuit, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 21 - French toast strips, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 22 - Frudals, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 23 - Remote learning.
Lunch
April 19 - Cream chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
April 20 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, graham crackers, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
April 21 - Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, pears, salad, milk.
April 22 - Pizza, corn, celery w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, fruit juice, milk.
April 23 - Remote learning.
